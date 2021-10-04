Louth

County Council to spend up to €7,500 on new chain of office

Margaret Roddy

Louth County Council has advertised a competition for designers, artists, craft workers and jewellery makers interested in designing a new chain of office for the chairperson of the local authority.

The budget for the commission, which includes design and fabrication, is up to a maximum of €7,500.  The decision to commission a new chain was made following discussions by members of the council.

The brief for the commission explains that the name of the new chairperson is inscribed on the chain each year and that the current chain is reaching the end of its life. When retired it will go on public display in the council chamber at County Hall.

Full details of the competition are available to view on Louth County Council’s website www.louthcoco.ie and the closing date for submissions is not later than 12noon on October 29th.

