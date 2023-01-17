Countdown to first Saint Brigid’s Bank Holiday

As the countdown to the first bank holiday in honour of St Brigid gets underway, Cllr John Reilly presented framed photos of St Brigid’s Shrine to the Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council Cllr Sean Keelan and Chief Executive Joan Martin on Monday. He also presented his fellow councillors with St Brigid’s crosses as he has done on previous occasions.

"I decided on account of this being the year that St Brigid is being honoured by a Bank Holiday to make the presentations,” he said.

"Louth County Council is trying to do more to promote St Brigid and tourism in the area and it was just a token of appreciation on behalf of myself and the people of Faughart.”

“I live in Carrickedmond, Kilcurry and can see the Shrine. I would like to do as much as I can to promote tourism.”

This is the first year that a new national bank holiday in honour of St Brigid is being being observed on Monday February 6.

"There has been a huge increase in interest in Brigid, both as the pagan goddess and as St Brigid,” said Cllr Reilly.

He has been active in campaigning for the Council to promote Faughart as a heritage area for tourists and recently highlighted the need for signs indicating the location of St Brigid’s stream and shrine and St Brigid’s Well in the old Faughart graveyard.

The Council has plans to celebrate St Brigid’s 1500th anniversary in 2024 and is supporting the Brigid of Faughart Festival taking place from January 20 to February 6. The festival will be launched in Dundalk library on Thursday night at 6.15pm by Cllr Reilly.