Councillors walk out of Louth meeting amid high noon drama over Pride crossings

Louth Councillors (pictured outside County Hall) who walked out of the monthly meeting of Louth County Council

It was drama at high noon in the Louth County Council chamber as councillors walked out of the monthly meeting after a heated debate on rainbow stripes at pedestrian crossings ahead of Pride celebrations.

Cllr. Joanna Byrne asked if there had been “a u-turn” on rainbow stripes being painted on a zebra crossing ahead of Drogheda Pride.

She said proposals had been made, and there was some discussion about where would be the best location for the painted crossing, before she received an email saying it would not be going ahead.

Cllr. Byrne accused the Chief Executive of “an out and out lie” and said it was was “disrespectful” to the LGBTQ+ community.

Chief Executive Joan Martin said she had been “clear from the very start that any zebra crossings in the county had to be compliant with guidelines for pedestrian crossings that were in place at the time.”

She added “That is what I said, and I stand by it. We will install zebra crossings, and any other infrastructure in accordance with rules and guidelines.”

She said that she “could not go ahead with something if I cannot get agreement at the Corporate Policy group (CPG) over it, and I didn’t. The fact that you decided to publicly announce something that hadn’t been agreed is a matter for yourself.”

Cllr. Byrne said proposals had been made for Drogheda and Dundalk, but that Cllr. Jim Tenanty had also proposed the rainbow stripes on a zebra crossing for Ardee.

It was, she argued, at this point that proposals for any town in Louth were abandoned.

Cllr. Byrne asked if there had been plans made before this meeting, that were then withdrawn. She asked for more clarity on why the decision was taken.

The Chief Executive said there was no agreement at the CPG, and she was “very clear on that.”

She said that she had offered a “compromise” on the matter. but that this was “turned down because I wouldn’t agree to put one in Ardee”

Cllr. Maria Doyle asked why the issue was decided by the Corporate Policy Group.

"We don’t have all the issues we debate here put before the CPG.”

She said she had proposed in April for a rainbow crossing for Dundalk, but was told there were safety concerns.

Cllr. Byrne accused the Chief Executive of “throwing a tantrum” when she was asked to include Ardee in the plans. She added that she “won’t be stopping until I get an answer.”

"Where there negotiations taking place before that CPG meeting, and why was a u-turn made after it?”

Cathaoirleach Cllr. Conor Keelan said the Chief Executive had indicated to him that she “did not want to speak further” on the matter.

Cllr. Marianne Butler argued that it was “the role of the entire council” to decide on the matter, and it “should have been referred back to us by the CPG.”

Cllr. Kevin Meenan agreed, saying that the matter should have come back before the council.

He said that the issue would now be reported as “questions being asked by councillors that are not being answered.”

“I think that reflects very badly on this council,” said Cllr Kevin Meenan.

He added that if there was no communication back from the Chief Executive that he would be proposing to “walk out” of the meeting.

Within moments councillors from across the chamber began to file out.

Cllr. John Sheridan added that he “wanted to put on record” that Dundalk Pride had been a “fantastic event” and he wanted to pay tribute to the council for their support of events.

He said he had seen the painted crossings in other counties, and if there was a reasonable explanation he thought the council should hear it.

With only a handful of councillors remaining, Cathaoirleach Conor Keelan concluded the meeting.