Councillors meet with An Garda Síochána following a number of attacks on women

Cllr Hall stressed, “we want to reassure the public that it is safe and these are isolated incidents."

Councillors Michelle Hall and Joanna Byrne met with Superintendent Andrew Watters and Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern yesterday (Tuesday) to discuss the safety of women in the public realm of Drogheda.

Cllr Hall commented, “Women often restrict their movements when walking to what they feel are ‘safe’ routes or will only walk during daylight hours. Local authorities such as Galway City Council have worked with their councillors and An Garda Síochána to implement changes such as better public lighting, visibility of community Gardaí, and painting lanes in bright colours to help make streets more accessible for women at all times.

“It’s great to know that An Garda Síochána have some plain clothes officers patrolling the Boyne Boardwalk and the streets of Drogheda. A proactive collaboration and early reporting of any incidents will hopefully make positive changes so that all women can feel safe outdoors."

This comes following another attack on a woman in Drogheda who was mugged at knife point last week in the Glen area.

The woman was attacked by a dark haired man, dressed in black and is said to be about 6ft tall. She added that the man sounded and looked as though he was on drugs.

She said her attacker hid behind a tree and waited for her to pass, kicking her walking stick from under her. He proceeded to demand money from her and she complied.

He then pushed her to the ground and fled the scene. Her partner was quickly to her side.

She added, “I’m thankful I had money to give him because I’m afraid to think what could have happened if I didn’t.”

An Garda Síochána said, “Gardaí are investigating an incident of robbery from a woman in Drogheda, Co. Louth on Tuesday, 17th May 2022. The incident occurred in the Glen area at approximately 11:45pm. A sum of cash was taken. No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

Sinn Féin Deputy, Imelda Munster said, “I’m sure that that incident was very frightening for the woman involved and she did the right thing by reporting it to the Gardaí.

“As you know I’ve already been in touch with the Gardaí about the Ramparts and the incidents there and they’ve promised to put in additional resources and to monitor the area.

“It’s unacceptable that women have to be on their guard constantly, but hopefully this type of incident was a once off, and hopefully the Gardaí will be able to track him down.”

Minor attacks in Drogheda has seen a 34 percent increase since last year.

At May’s Joint Policing Committee, An Garda Síochána reassured the public that additional resources have been deployed to monitor and patrol specific areas.

They have asked any affected person to contact the station as soon as possible in order for their efforts to be as effective as possible and to gather as much raw evidence that they can.

Meanwhile, a woman in the Ballsgrove area was out walking to the local chipper when she was followed by a “pink gold Yaris.”

The car pulled up beside her and the man who was posing as a delivery driver asked her to look at his GPS. He then asked her to get in his car to help him navigate the area..

Upon refusal, he proceeded to open his door, and she quickly walked away. The man in question then proceeded to follow her to her destination and drove off once she went inside the takeaway premises. He drove away towards Donore Road.

Women are now becoming increasingly concerned, with many taking to Facebook to voice their worries.

One woman said, “I’m so so anxious and scared” seeing “all the recent attacks on women lately. It seems like every time I go onto Facebook I read another story of another woman in another location across the town being attacked or being approached/harassed by men.

"I don't even want to go near the town on my own or even with my children, its not safe.”