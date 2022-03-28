Councillors’ expenses increase by over €100,000 in 2021

Almost €875,000 in payments, allowances and expenses was paid to Louth county councillors in 2021, an increase of more than €100,000 on the year before, according to figures released by the council.

A total of €874,905.91 was paid to 30 councillors. The council is made of 29 members. Sadly, Cllr Hugh Conlon passed away in July. His wife Bernie was subsequently co-opted to the local authority.

The overall figure for 2020 was €768,562.65.

The increase is mainly due to the representational payment rising from €18,054.10 to €21,826.85. In 2018 it was €16,867.34.

Each councillor is entitled to the representational payment, in addition to €499.98 (down from €1,000) for being a member of either of the three Municipal District committees of Dundalk, Ardee and Drogheda, while there are allowances for the County Council cathaoirleach and vice-chairperson, and chairs of the Municipal Districts.

All of the above are taxed and subject to other statutory deductions.

An allowance to the chairpersons of Strategic Policy Committees (SPCs) is tax-free.

Councillors can also get expenses for attending official functions, and for broadband and phone expenses, in addition to training courses and foreign travel, though no expenses were accrued in the latter category during 2021 nor for attending the East Border Forum and other meetings, due to the impact of Covid 19 restrictions.

The cathaoirleach’s allowance of €20,000 was shared between Pio Smith (€11,666.64) and Dolores Minogue (€8,333.36).

Cllr Smith took over as leader of the council in June.

James Byrne (€2,333.34) and Michelle Hall (€1,666.66) received the vice-chairperson’s allowance.

Five councillors received the SPC chairpersons’ allowance of €6,000 each, Joanna Byrne, Emma Coffey, Maria Doyle, Liam Reilly and Pio Smith.

Meanwhile, six members received the Municipal District chairpersons’ allowance, James Byrne and Maria Doyle (€7,000 each), Kevin Callan and Emma Coffey (€5,000 each), Jim Tenanty (€3,500) and John Sheridan (€2,500). The overall figure of €30,000 is an increase of €2,000 on 2020.

Who got what...

Marianne Butler €27170.47

Paula Butterly €24816.22

James Byrne €38022.35

Joanna Byrne €34488.54

Kevin Callan BL €33091.39

Emma Coffey €38129.43

Hugh Conlon €11613.42

Bernadette Conlon €7387.16

Edel Corrigan €27170.47

Tom Cunningham €28354.29

Maria Doyle €40170.47

Michelle Hall €30021.56

Conor Keelan €26883.18

Sean Kelly €27170.47

Fiachra MacRaghnaill €26750.54

Pearse McGeough €27188.78

Andrea McKevitt €27169.86

Paddy McQuillan €28294.97

Kevin Meenan €27170.47

Dolores Minogue €35752.73

Declan Power €28154.42

John Reilly €27169.86

Liam Reilly €33705.71

Tomas Sharkey €27170.47

John Sheridan €29670.47

Pio Smith €47372.79

Jim Tenanty €31772.88

Eileen Tully €28617.60

Antoin Watters €27284.49

Maeve Yore €27170.47