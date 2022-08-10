Councillor calls on collaboration between Council and Drogheda Port

"I personally am of the view that criminal actions are criminal actions and should not be tolerated."

Independent Councillor Kevin Callan has called on Louth County Council and Drogheda Port to clear drugs materials from tents set up on Donors Green.

Having raised the issue of the green being used as a dumping ground last year, Cllr Callan has said that the problem which was cleared by both the Council and port company is now back again.

“This is hugely concerning as the materials on site are a substantial risk to public health,” says Cllr Callan. “This park is a key part of our towns infrastructure and is maintained to a high standard by the Port Company. We are seeing a similar situation in areas such as the steps connecting the Chord Road down towards the quays and all the way into town including the back lanes and the Highlanes steps.

“We need the dangerous materials removed and the tents in which they have been left.

"We need to see action from the Gardaí in policing as we are continuously having to move in to clear materials which are illegal and have no place in our town. People talk about tackling the causes of crime and the causes of drug use, I personally am of the view that criminal actions are criminal actions and should not be tolerated. As a community we need our parks and streets, lanes and roads clear of this type of dumping and intimidating behaviour.

"There is only so much clearing of illegal dumping that can be done, whilst we are clamping down on those who are not working to stop the dumping in other parts of the town with fines etc, we need to make sure that Donors Green is clear, clean, safe and available to the people of the area that want to enjoy the space responsibly.”