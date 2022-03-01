Councillor calls for cross-border Geenway ranger

North Louth councillor Antoin Watters has called for a cross-border ranger to be appointed to look after the Greenway which runs from Carlingford to Omeath and on into Newry as well as planned extensions to the greenway network.

He made the suggestion at the monthly meeting of Louth County Council, saying that he received representations every day in connection with issues relating to the Greenway in terms of its upkeep and maintenance.

The idea of a Greenway ranger had been raised at a Cross Border Committee and he planned to bring a proposal to the March meeting.

Chief Executive Joan Martin replied that while they could look at the idea, her ability to employ additional staff was “very constrained”, adding that there were lots of areas of work to which she would prefer to appoint additional staff if they could afford it.

She did, however, give an undertaking to raise the matter with Newry and Mourne District Council.

Cllr Watters added that he thought the creation of such a post could actually keep costs down as it would help them to keep on top of issues such as maintenance.