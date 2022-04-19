Council seeking more accommodation for Ukrainians fleeing war

Louth County Council is continuing its efforts to find suitable medium to long-term accommodation for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland after a further 65 refugees arrived in Dundalk Sports Centre on Monday.

Nearly five million people have left their country since the Russian invasion began, with over 23,000 arriving in Ireland so far and thousands more expected in the coming weeks.

Those who came here initially often had family or friends already living in Ireland and were able to stay with them but as the war continues more and more people have arrived who have no previous connection with Ireland.

Many Ukrainians living locally have opened their homes to relatives and friends fleeing their homeland or have been able to organise accommodation for them.

Local people have also provided houses and a number have welcomed refugees into their homes.

However, as the crisis continues, additional facilities are needed, with displaced Ukrainians being being accommodated in B&Bs and hotels.

Louth County Council has been providing temporary accommodation for refugees in Dundalk Sports Centre since April 2nd when they were requested by International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) to provide an emergency rest centre as part of Ireland’s response to the biggest movement of people since the Second World War.

Forty-seven people, mostly women and children, arrived in the Muirhevnamor centre on April 2nd but these have now moved on and a further 65 refugees arrived on Monday.

“We moved all occupants in Dundalk Sports Centre to a number of B&B’s and the Dominican Priory in Drogheda,” Louth County Council’s Director of Service for Housing, Paddy Donnelly told ‘The Argus’.

“A further 65 refugees arrived at the Sports Centre on Monday and have settled into the rest centre. We are working on a number of fronts to identify suitable medium to long term facilitie. None of these are available at present but I am confident that we will address the need in the coming ten to fourteen days.”