Council seek extra apartment in on Yellowbatter site

Changes to a housing development in Drogheda to provide an extra apartment are being sought from Louth County Council.

Propchain Solutions Ltd has applied for permission for a development within the townland of Yellowbatter consisting of amendments to part of a permitted mixed-use development previously approved under planning ref. no. 07/1399 (ABP ref. PL15.228370), extended by planning ref. no. 18/668 and amended by planning ref. 21/1212.

This proposed development seeks to amend an apartment building on the southwest corner of Cluster H of the approved scheme, part of which is currently under construction, to include revised floor plans and elevations.

The proposed amendments to the permitted scheme will result in the provision of an additional 2 bed apartment and accordingly it will increase the overall number of residential units within the scheme from 643 (as per ref. no. 21/1212) to 644.

The proposed amendments include minor revisions to the associated site development works, at Ballymakenny Road, Drogheda.

Elsewhere, Cocolex Ltd is seeking retention permission for a sauna and changing room with ancillary works, at Beach Hut, Clogherhead.

Gas Networks Ireland has applied for permission for the installation of a 1.62m high x 0.87m width x 0.5m depth gas pressure reduction unit and 3.25m (h) vent stack, with all ancillary services and associated site works, at Poor House Lane, Marsh Road, Drogheda.

Retention permission is being sought by Swift Engineering Services and Sales Ltd for a change for a change of use of an existing building (860sqm) from a timber workshop and showroom (as permitted under ref. no. 051008) to a steel fabrication workshop, together with associated internal amendments and alterations to the permitted parking area to the north of the workshop.

Also, planning permission sought for the removal of existing parking immediately to the front of the workshop, the construction of a material storage area and vehicle turning/parking area to the west and south of the workshop; and all associated and ancillary site and development works, at Rathgory, Dunleer.