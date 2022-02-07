Council rent arrears on the rise again

Concerns have been raised that council rent arrears are rising with over 700 now behind on payments by 12 weeks or longer.

Concern that rent arrears were creeping up was voiced by Cllr Maeve Yore at this month’s meeting of the Municipal District of Dundalk.

The Independent councillor noted from the Chief Executive’s report that rent arrears had gone up to €2,885, 954 last month and that there were now 773 tenants who were in arrears for twelve weeks or more. This was an increase of 18 people since the previous report.

“I want to know why and how come it is such a big jump?”

Senior Executive Officer John Lawerence replied that rent arrears were up because tenants were not paying their rent.

He said there had been staff changes in the department looking after rents over the last couple of months and new staff were coming in this month which might lead to an improvement.

Sinn Fein’s Cllr Edel Corrigan commented that January in particular can be a very difficult time for people from a financial point of view.

Cllr Yore replied that she wasn’t happy with the situation.

While she accepted that the total arrears had gone down from €5million in 2018 she said the outstanding rents would help with areas like maintenance etc where they are told that there’s no money.