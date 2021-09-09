Council News in brief

Omeath has neither an e-car charging point or disabled parking bays.

A report before the September meeting of Dundalk Municipal District outlined when Litter Wardens conducted two- and five-hour dog fouling foot patrols across the county on various dates.

Dog fouling patrol

They occurred between 10am and noon and 10am and 3pm, resulting in no fixed penalty notices being issued.

Cllr Emma Coffey said the hours in question would not have high volumes of dog walking.

‘People are very rarely out at those times. Peak times would be on their way to and back from school with children,’ she believed.

Athletics track

Seeding and fencing around the athletics grass track in Muirhevnamór District Park has commenced.

‘There will be a bedding in period,’ said John O’Hagan, Senior Engineer.

He added he would have to come back to councillors on when the facility would be in use. They were adopting a ‘suck it and see’ approach.

Halliday Mills

There is no date set for occupancy of the Halliday Mills apartments in Quay Street, but it expected to be in ‘the next number of weeks’.

Director of Services Paddy Donnelly said the new tenants were being briefed in Dundalk Sports Centre and that preparations are ‘well advanced’.

The former Ard Dealgan building had been derelict since 2009 but it now boasts 85 apartments finished to a high standard to meet social housing needs.

No car-charging point in Omeath

There was no electric car-charging point in Omeath, Cllr John Reilly highlighted.

‘Dundalk South is getting eight and us poor unfortunates in Dundalk-Carlingford are only getting two,’ he said.

The Fine Gael representative asked was there any funding for a charging point in Omeath.

‘I’m not even looking for one for Kilcurry,’ he quipped, ‘it’s only fair what I’m asking for.’

Senior Engineer John O’Hagan explained that as part of the Omeath Regeneration Programme ducting will be put in for potential chargers which were not a matter for Louth County Council, rather Airtricity or ESB Networks.

No disabled parking

There was no disabled car parking space in Omeath, the meeting heard.

Cllr Antóin Watters suggested outside the chemist or post office as good locations.

The issue was also raised by Cllr John Reilly who added the jetty and its handrail in the village were in a ‘terrible state’.

Senior Executive Engineer Martin McCreesh replied, the handrail will be fixed, and the jetty will be looked at subject to resources and funding.