Council must ‘buck up’ to responsibility for Carlingford Marina fence

Calls have been made for a fence to be installed near the marina in Carlingford

Louth County Council needs to “buck up” about the “serious situation” along the marina in Carlingford, a north Louth Councillor has warned.

Cllr. Antoin Watters told the July council meeting that he had raised the case of a six year old girl who had fallen nearly twelve feet on the village side of the marina, where there is a significant drop.

He said that he had gone out and viewed the site, and met with the owners of the marina. He understood that a fence or barrier was intended to be installed at this location, but it hasn’t been put in place.

There were concerns, he pointed out, that a “dangerous situation” is emergering, and called for the council to take action.

He said there has been “concerns raised about this area. and a number of different incidents” which led to serious calls for a barrier or fence to be installed as soon as possible.

Cllr, Watters said he met with the owners, who were also very concerned, and were intending to install a fence at this location, at a cost to themselves.

“What I am saying today is that we need to buck up and take our responsibility seriously, and help to cover the cost of this.”

He added that the materials are on site, and work is ready to begin on installing a fence. The area “cannot be left as it is,” said Cllr. Watters, as there was a “real risk” of further incidents.

Director of Service Catherine Duff told the meeting that the proposal for fencing was part of an Interreg project, which is still in progress.

She said a senior planner would look at the location, but added that it does come under the Interreg project.