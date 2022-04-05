Council houses 16 Ukrainian refugees in old Franciscan friary

The former Franciscan friary on has been bought by Louth County Council and will house 16 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Louth County Council has stepped in to house refugees who are fleeing the Ukrainian conflict, and are preparing to accommodate 16 individuals in a newly acquired premises in the town centre.

The council has recently purchased the former Franciscan Friary on Laurence Street in Drogheda and have made it habitable for the refugees, with more to arrive in the coming weeks.

Staff from the housing section made ready the facility following a request from International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) and have supported the newest residents in Louth to settle into their surroundings,” said a council spokeswoman.

“Further requests for emergency beds are anticipated over the coming days and in preparation for this Council Staff are preparing the sports centre in Dundalk as an emergency rest centre and expect to support up to 50 refugees”.

The project is being managed by IPAS through the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) and the County and City Management Association (CCMA).

“Technical teams from the housing department continue to investigate options to utilise other council and privately owned properties in readiness for further requests for assistance that may arise in the coming weeks,” she added.

Meanwhile the manager of the Barbican Centre in William Street has denied rumours that the centre is also being converted into accommodation, although he said they were open to help all if they could.

Declan Power, also a local councillor said they were not equipped to house refugees, but as a community resource would do what they can.

"We want to do whatever we can for the Ukrainian refugees, and if it’s not space, it’s the English classes, or gatherings for coffee mornings to meet people,” said Declan. “We are more than willing to open the doors for that sort of thing, but we have very limited facilities for cooking or washing, so we would not be the ideal location for accommodating people, and security would be a problem, but for information or education purposes, we are ready and willing right now.”

He said they have not been asked to become a refugee centre, and unless pushed, they are not anticipating anything in the near future.

"Of course, none of us know what will happen in the future, so we will keep an eye on the situation.”