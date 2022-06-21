Council has ‘no plans’ to carry out works at Bellurgan NS as parents plan further protests.

Members of the local community at Bellurgan National School who wanted to highlight the excessive speed by some motorists travelling past Bellurgan NS. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Louth County Council has no plans to carry out works outside Bellurgan primary school, despite the fact that parents are planning a further protest in a bid to get traffic calming measures put in place to stop traffic speeding on the busy stretch of road.

Director of Service Ms Catherine Duff told the monthly meeting of Louth County Council on Monday that there were other options rather than ramps.

She was responding to Cllr Antoin Watters who highlighted the protest held last week by local parents concerned about traffic speeding on the main R173 Dundalk to Carlingford Road.

He emphasised that the parents want traffic calming measures, including ramps, put in place.

"This is not going away. There is another protest planned for this week,” he said.

Ms Duff said she has spoken to the area engineer and it was planned to put in a traffic counter once resurfacing on a section of the road is completed.

"There are no planned works for Bellurgan,” she stated. She suggested that the parents raise their concerns with the Gardai as enforecement is another strand to traffic calming.

Cllr Watters replied that he had been speaking to the local Gardai.

"Resurfacing will make the speeding worse,” he stated.

Cllr Michelle Hall suggested that they get a full audit of all schools to see which ones had traffic calming measures in place and which don’t.

Ms Duff then referred to the National Safe Routes for Schools Project, which she said was about “much more than ramps”.

It was “all encompassing” and “not just about physical interactions”.

“I would encourage the school to go down that route. Just putting in speed measures does not solve the issues,” she stated.

Following last Friday’s protest, which saw around 200 parents, grandparents and children gather outside the school at 8.30am to protest at the failure of Louth County Council to install ramps outside the school.

The group are planning another protest this Thursday and have pledged that they will “keep up the action until we get the reaction.”

They previously addressed a meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District, where representatives spoke of their fear that someone will be killed on the road.