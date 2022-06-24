Council has no plans for defibrillators along the greenway

The council currently has no plans to install defibrillators on the Greenway.

Louth County Council has no plans to install defibrillators along the Carlingford to Omeath Greeway, councillors were told at last week’s monthly meeting.

Cllr Antoin Watters welcomed the start of the public consultation process in relation to the planned Carlingford to Templetown greenway.

With extra greenways coming on stream in the next few years, he said that a couple of community groups were looking at putting defibrillators at strategic locations along the greenway as a lot of people were using it.

He thought this would be a good idea and wonder if the Council could help the local groups in installing the defibrillators with fundraising or installing them in local premises.

Cllr Watters also highlighted the need for maintenance work to be carried out on the greenway, saying he was getting a couple of complaints each week about it.

He still believed there was a need for a specific person to look after the greenway.

He was told that the council had no plans for defibrillators along the greenway.