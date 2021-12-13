Louth

Council ‘asleep at the wheel’ over Mell Greenway funding

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

Local Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd says the continued failure and lack of urgency of Louth County Council to commence much needed development works on the Mell Greenway is an “affront and insult” to the people of Drogheda.

He says the local authority is ‘asleep at the wheel’ in letting funding opportunities slip by.

 “Two years on from the original allocation of €200,000 for the development of the Greenway at Mell, we are no closer to seeing shovels on the ground. A further round of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme was announced last week and of course Drogheda has missed out on this further round as a result of its inaction,” said Deputy O’Dowd angrily.

“In September my colleague Minister Heather Humphreys confirmed she had approved an amendment to the original works, subject to a Project Implementation Plan being submitted. Minister Humphreys has now confirmed to me that no Implementation plan has been received by her Department nearly six months on and a whopping two years on from the original allocation in February 2020, which is an absolute disgrace and indicates to me that the council is asleep at the wheel.”

The Minister confirmed that her Department would again engage.

