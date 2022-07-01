Cottage Market returns to St Peters COI Parish Hall

Cottage Market are preparing for another big day of trading in St Peters COI Parish Hall, Drogheda, this coming Saturday, from 11-4pm.

With over 30 local food and craft stalls set to welcome customers, the Cottage Market will see lots of new traders this month, helping to keep the market alive and vibrant for their customers.

Root Up Microgreens, a small food company originating from their vertical farm in North Louth and specialising in growing highly nutritious microgreens, will be joined by Virgin Media Business award winner, Dust + Rock, showcasing their wrist pocket, bags and accessory range.

Additionally, Tie Dye Surprise Studio, Cottage Markets youngest trader and who appeared on the Jennifer Zamparelli show on 2fm, creates tie dye garments, while also customising them using transfer stickers.

Other traders expected on the day include, Genisis Exquisite Designs who creates fab colourful clothing; Jennie Ritchie, with her personally designed linen collection inspired by nature; Drogheda Creative Writers will be in attendance for the first time, along with Bernie Sexton with her publications Moon Mna Diary for Women, the Goddesses of Ireland - Ancient Wisdom for Modern Women.

Supporting their ethos of putting Homemade, Homegrown and Handcrafted back into the heart of their community, traders will share their talents and knowledge through the Cottage Market’s Workshop Series, allowing customers to enjoy free demonstrations.

From 1pm, Mudlarks Pottery will host a workshop where participants can learn the process of creating trinket/ring dishes, where they will slab build and decorate using slip transfer.

The workshop is free, but places are limited.