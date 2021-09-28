Cottage Market returns this weekend

ONE of Drogheda’s greatest success stories – the Cottage Market – returns this Saturday October 2nd in St Peters COI Parish Hall from 11-4pm.

“We are delighted to host over 30 local makers of homegrown, homemade and handcrafted delights. The extension of the market outdoors has been so successful and Cottage Market day has become the place to shop locally, meet up with friends and grab a bite to eat,” organiser Eimear Cullen says.

“The market is up and running for five years now and has become firmly established. It’s so amazing to see such talent apply each month and we are looking forward to our Christmas Cottage Market at Scotchhall where we will take over the former NEXT unit downstairs in the centrel for the weekend of the 11th and 12th of December, hosting over 60 local food and craft stalls,” she explained.

This week’s market will host an electric mix of stalls with everything from organic fruit and veg, baked goods, bespoke art, jewellery, craft, candles, books & vinyl in the beautiful surrounds of St Peters.