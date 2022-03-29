Cost of living continuing to rise

“We are again calling on the Government to establish a Discretionary Fund to support households who are struggling with utility debt."

Local Sinn Féin TD, Imelda Munster has hit out at the Government for not backing Sinn Féin’s motion calling for urgent action on spiralling home energy costs.

Deputy Munster accused the Government of being out of touch with the “reality experienced by low and middle income families” who are struggling to cope with the cost of living.

Sinn Féin’s motion is calling for urgent measures to support such households affected by rising energy costs.

“Costs have already risen by around €500 a year for an average household with over 30 price hikes by providers in the last year alone and these costs continue to rise,” said Deputy Munster.

“The sharp rise in inflation is estimated to cost the average household €2,000 this year.

Deputy Munster’s criticism comes following Bord Gáis Energy’s announcement of further increases expected to take effect from next month.

“It is clear that we are in a serious cost of living crisis and the Government must act now to help workers and families.

“The measures announced by Government in recent weeks, while welcome, do nothing to address the spiralling cost of home heating.

“For example, their measure to extend Fuel Allowance will be provided only to those who already qualify for the payment, and the Exceptional Needs Allowance, which the Government have consistently pushed as an option for households yet, anyone working 30 hours or more per week cannot apply.

A recent poll carried out by Red C on behalf of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) found that 37% of people have cut back on essential heating and electricity use and 17% have cut back on other essentials, such as food, the poll found.

“People are under huge financial pressure and they need support. Despite this, many working households continue to be locked out of access to support with eye-watering rises in energy costs.

“Sinn Féin’s Dáil Motion on rising energy costs puts forward a range of measures which would support households at this time.

“This includes the introduction of a "cost of living cash payment" of €200 for every adult with an income less than €30,000 and €100 for every adult with an income between €30,000 and €60,000.

“In addition to our continued call for the cancellation of the scheduled carbon tax increase in May, we are proposing a further reduction of excise duty on petrol and diesel and the removal of the excise duty on home heating oil for a temporary period.

“We are again calling on the Government to establish a Discretionary Fund to support households who are struggling with utility debt.

“We also need to see the Fuel Allowance extended to those in receipt of the Working Family Payment, which is a payment for provided to low-income working households.

“This latest vote by government is yet another example of how aloof they are when it comes to ordinary workers and families, and the hardships that they’re facing. Without a change in attitude from government ordinary people will continue to bear the brunt of ongoing price hikes.”