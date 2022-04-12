Corks pop in Cherrymount store for latest Louth Lotto millionaire

David Woods, Irish National Lottery Rep (left) with the team from Spar Cherrymount, Donore Road Drogheda where a €1m lotto ticket was sold recently, Greg Linscheid (standing 5th from left), Owner, Spar Cherrymount, Joshi George (extreme right), manager and Maeve Farrell, Maria Mullen, Oksana Kavalova, Dylan O'Brien, Diana Baltramonaite, Melissa Harley, Emer Walsh and Ian Haggins. Photo: Johnny Bambury / Mac Innes Photography

Staff at the Spar Cherrymount store on the Donore Road in Drogheda, Co. Louth were pictured celebrating after it was announced that their store sold the €1 million Lotto Plus 1 ticket in Saturday night’s draw. Photo MacInnes Photography.

Was it you?!

The busy Spar Cherrymount store located on the busy Donore Road in Drogheda, has been confirmed as the selling location for Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize worth €1 million.

The Louth winner purchased their winning ticket at the Cherrymount Spar shop

to become the fifth Lotto Plus 1 top prize winner of 2022.

Store owner Greg Linscheid was delighted to get the call from the National Lottery to hear that one of his customers had become Ireland’s newest millionaire:

“This is great news to hear from the weekend and what a way to start the week for one of our customers as the 15th National Lottery millionaire of the year,” he said. “This is the biggest prize that we have ever sold so I am sure that our regular customers will be thrilled to hear. We have a team of 18 working in-store and there will be great excitement amongst the staff as soon as news gets out. We wish the winner all the best with their big win!”

The National Lottery has confirmed that the Wee County winner has made contact and

arrangements are now being made for them to claim their life-altering prize.