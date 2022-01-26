Cork construction company to begin Bettystown library build

Construction will begin soon on the new library and community facility for Bettystown, as the second phase tender assessment has now been completed and Cumnor Construction, a contractor from Cork, was the successful contractor.

It is anticipated that construction will begin onsite in March pending all formalities being completed, and the duration of the works is programmed for 16 months.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Sharon Tolan has warmly welcomed the news that saying the facility will deliver a much-needed facelift for the East Coast, and provide a safe haven to build on the wealth of artistic, historical and cultural talent we have here in the Boyne Valley, the birthplace of Ireland’s Ancient East.

“This new library and community facility will provide the latest in technology, space for students to study, rooms for local groups to use and a long-desired artistic space for local artists and photographers to display their work and host exhibitions,” said Cllr Tolan.



“This library, along with the commitment of funding in our Capital Plan for a Community Centre, will only serve to enrich and enhance our community. I am committed to continuing my efforts to deliver a Community Centre, Garda Station, sporting facilities, and all community related infrastructure so lacking here in East Meath.”