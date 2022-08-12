Cooley Peninsula Drive tops for cheap fuel

The scenery is magnificent, the road empty and silent in Carlingford at 5 to 3pm on Saturday the 28th of March 2020. Picture Ken Finegan/Newspics

There’s good news for locals thinking of going for a spin in the beautiful Cooley Peninsula as the drive along the north Louth coast has deemed the best value for fuel in a survey by car insurance website Chill.

The survey looked at eight popular scenic drives in Ireland under a number of headings, and the Cooley Peninsula came tops for those worried about fuel prices.

“For those whose vehicles run on diesel, the Cooley Peninsula Scenic Drive is your best place to go for cheap fuel at €187.95/c, the Louth road trip also has the second cheapest petrol in the study at €189.95/c,” according to the survey published today.

"With the second highest number of petrol stations at 123, 304 cycle routes and Instagram engagement of nearly 6k, the Cooley Peninsula Drive has plenty to offer, landing it in our top eight best value for money Irish road trips.”

The Cooley Peninsula was also found to have the most cycle routes based on calculations using the cycling resources ‘Komoot’ and ‘Bikemap’.

The study analysed the following factors - price of petrol and diesel; number of free activities; number of cheap restaurants; number of cycle routes and Instagram hotspots.

The crown as the best value Irish road trip went to the Priest’s Leap and Caha Mountain Pass Scenic Loop Drive, which passes through counties Cork and Kerry, followed by the Burren Scenic Route in Co Clare, the Ring of Kerry and Waterford’s Copper Coast. Louth finished in 8th place,behind Inishowen in Donegal, the Slea Head Drive in Kerry, and the Ring of Hook Drive, Wexford.