Cooley News

Nuala McDonnell held a Coffee Morning recently at her home. This annual event is organised to raise funds for the Hospice movement and it was a great success.

‘Thank You’ from Nuala McDonnell

Nuala and her family would like to thank all those who called to their home and to the people who gave donations to Olive in Barry’s shop. A total of €420 was raised and this along with €120 from Mrs Walsh and staff of Monksland NS. was very much appreciated.

Advent Sleep-Out at Bush for Fr. Peter McVerry Trust

Throughout the season of Advent which begins on Sunday November 28, the Cooley Parish Pastoral Council propose a sleep out in solidarity with homeless people and to fundraise for the Fr Peter McVerry Trust.

The proposed sleep out will take place at the bridge at Bush and thirty volunteer families will be required. A replica of the stable at Bethlehem will be erected – linking our efforts to the Christmas story and giving a very real dimension to our preparations for Christmas and putting homeless people at the very heart of our parish community.

Each volunteer family in turn will host the sleep out for one night, when they can invite family, neighbours and friends to support them. If your family would like to volunteer, please let Fr Malachy or any member of the Pastoral Council know as soon as possible and preferably before Sunday, October 17.

Mullaghbuoy National School Enrolling for 2022/2023

Mullaghbuoy National School is now enrolling for 2022/2023 intake. Enrolment forms will be available from the school. If interested please phone 042-9376202 Monday, Tuesday and Friday mornings or get in touch on the school website www.mullaghbuoyns.com

Cooley Zoom Bingo

Cooley Zoom Bingo continues every Wednesday evening. Anyone wishing to join in the bingo can buy their Bingo Book (5page book) for €6 at Cooley Parochial Hall on Mondays from 7pm – 8pm (with Covid-19 guidelines in place). This week the bingo is on Wednesday 13th October and commences at 7.30pm.

For any further information please contact Mary at 087-746598.

Many Happy Faces at Cooley Coast Run

The 10th annual Cooley Coast Run finally took place last Saturday, October 9. Both our 10k race and our 5k fun run/walk were completely sold out!! Thank you to everyone for your patience and support, it was great to see so many happy faces back out doing what they love.

In the main 10k race, Declan Toal retained his crown having won the previous race in 2019. Declan came home in a time of 33:05 beating his previous time by 45 seconds!! The first female home was Eimear Dowling who won in an excellent time of 43:35. Well done Declan and Eimear!

First home in the 5k was Danny O’Brien in a time of 18:18 who just edged out Laura O’Driscoll who ran a brilliant race in a time of 18:35 to finish as first female home and second overall. Great running Danny and Laura! Congratulations also to all of the other category winners who are listed on our Facebook page.

The Cooley Coast Run could not take place without a big effort from a lot of helpers. Our road safety marshals were out in force and ensured a safe run. Thank you to sergeant John Brady for providing Garda support to keep the main road crossings safe and calming the traffic. Thanks once again to the local Red Cross for their continued presence and assistance. Thanks to Louth County Council for the use of their traffic cones. Thanks to our water station helpers, those who helped with registration and race pack collection, our car parking stewards, our photographer Veronica and our M.C. Derek who kept everybody well informed as always. Thanks to David from Cooley Clean Cleaning Services who sponsored the bananas yet again, thanks to Sean Hanlon who sponsored the water, thanks to Ruairi from ChipIt who provided a top class service as usual, thanks to Paddy Byrne who provided the sound and thanks to Alan Bingham from A.B. Trophies our source for medals and buffs. A big thank you to everyone who helped in any way.

Once again we are very grateful to our main sponsors KTF Timber Frame, Alltec Fibre Ltd and Perfect Food Solutions Ltd. It would not be possible to run the Cooley Coast Run without the support of sponsors, and we are very grateful to Niall Keenan and Niall Brady for their generosity.

Sadly this year’s Cooley Coast Run was the first one without our good friends John Callan and Danny Ferguson. Both men were great helpers and supporters of the Coast Run and were sadly missed by us all today and always.

From the committee of Ciaran, Kevin, Pauline, Ann and Andrew, a huge thanks to all the competitors for supporting the event again. We hope you enjoyed it we look forward to seeing you all again next year.

Woddlers and Toddlers Halloween Camp at Lordship

The Woddlers and Toddlers Lordship Halloween Camp takes place from Tuesday October 26 until Friday October 29. The sessions are from 10am until 1pm.

Activities are indoor and outdoor and include fun and games, music and dance, fancy dress party, spooky arts and crafts with ghost stories.

The camp is for 4 year olds and upwards and as places are limited booking and deposits are essential. For further information please contact 087 6715067.

Cuchulainn Gaels Lotto Jackpot €9,400

The Cuchulainn Gaels lotto draw took place on Wednesday night last, October 6. The jackpot on offer was €9,300 but the four numbers drawn from the drum, 7, 8, 23, and 27, were not matched. There was one ‘match three’ winner, Elaine McGarrity, who receives the €100 prize. The jackpot for this week’s draw which takes place on Wednesday October 13 is €9,400.

The easiest way to play the lotto is by purchasing a ticket online. Tickets can also be purchased in all the following local businesses: Fuels (TOP); Bar; Sister Chips; Post Office/Barry’s Shop; Cafe Rosa; Mace. If anyone would like to discuss anything lotto related, please do not hesitate to contact Mattie on (087) 9917373.

Series of Facilitated Conversations in Dolmen Centre

Engage4Change are planning a series of facilitated conversations on Tuesday mornings throughout the month of October in the Dolmen Centre, Omeath, exploring the role of women in border communities. Commencing Tuesday 12th Oct 10.00am to 1.00pm, facilitated by Dr Margaret Nugent. Cost €5.00. To book: WhatApp Kathleen 085 8623423 or Joanne 085 8623422.

Organic Gardening Course in Dolmen Centre

The Dolmen Centre are offering an Organic Gardening course, free of charge. It is facilitated by LMETB in person, in the Dolmen Centre, commencing Thursday 21st October from 10am to 12 noon for 6 weeks.

If interested, please contact the Dolmen Centre on 042 9375422 or by email to info@dbusiness.ie or PM us on Facebook to secure your place. Usual Covid measures will be in place.

Heritage Centre Concert Series

The Autumn concert season continues in the Carlingford Heritage Centre on Sunday next, October 17, when the entertainment will by provided

the trio, Aris Nadirian, Róisín Toal Bradley and Brian Connor. These three incredible talents of baritone Aris, soprano Róisín and pianist Brian blend to create stunning harmony across their impressive repertoire.

Jumble Sale for Ravensdale Community Centre

A Jumble Sale with proceeds going to the Ravensdale Community Centre will be held by Ravensdale Country

Markets on Sunday 24th October.

It commences at 11.00am until 2.00pm. Everybody is welcome. Donations gratefully accepted. For further information please contact Tel: 086 898 0656.

St. Patrick’s Lotto Jackpot €4,600

The St. Patrick’s GFC lotto draw took place on Thursday night last, October 13, for a jackpot of €4,400. The numbers drawn, 13, 14, 29 and 30, did not however produce a jackpot winner.

There were no ‘match three’ winners and the five lucky dip winners were; Fidelis Rice, Thomas Keenan Jnr., Liam and Anne Oliver, Fiona Connor and Arlene Malone. They each receive €20. This week’s jackpot is €4,600 and the draw takes place on Thursday October 7.

We are trying to make doing the lotto as easy as possible so people don’t miss out because of restrictions. There are weekly and monthly options. We have our on-line facility too http://member..com/.clubforcemcfappasp

This link takes you directly to the online option.

Our Local shops and post offices have €2 a line or 3 lines for €5 envelopes.

We also have a direct debit facility which can be set up very easily If you’d like to contact a committee member. They are only waiting and willing to help out anyone unable to get their lotto in and would be glad to help out in any way.

For further details please feel free to contact any of the Lotto Committee - Paul Breen (087) 680 3402; Padraic O’Connor +353 (87) 239 7137; Rose McEneaney 0872320110; Pat Finnegan (086) 806 7793; Louise McEneaney (087)6659312; Vin O’Hare (087) 956 3948; Maria White +353 (87) 804 0042; Mary O’Connor (087) 270 9298; Sean Crilly (087) 913 6627; Eamonn McCann +353 (87) 252 3611.

Cathy Wins Wall Ball €1,000

Cathy Savage, Ballaverty, Riverstown, became the second winner in the Cooley Kickhams Wall Ball draw when her name came out of the computer as the €1,000 winner. There are three more top prizes to be won prior to the car draw which takes place at the end of October.

This grand prize draw is to raise funds to help Kickhams add a handball alley to their facilities at Monksland. The top prize in the draw is a Kia Stonic K2, supplied by Rice and Roddy. This is in addition to the 5/€1000 prizes already mentioned.

Tickets are €20 each or three for €50. The draw will take place on Saturday October 30.

€8,800 Jackpot at Cooley Kickhams Lotto

The Cooley Kickhams lotto draw took place on Monday night last, October 4, with an on-line platform, Clubforce.

There was a jackpot of €8,600 on offer but the numbers drawn, 1, 15, 20 and 21 did not produce a jackpot winner. There was one ‘match three’ winner, Anthony McShane c/o online who receives the €100 prize. This week’s jackpot is €8,800.

The new system will make it easier for our supporters and members and wider community to access tickets and in turn support the club with much needed funds. There are many options to choose from (on the options drop down list ) to make it even easier to play and avoid missing out on a single draw. (A popular option is the 3 lines for €5). Paper tickets are also available in Barry’s Shop and Bush Service Station. We also have ambitious plans to enhance our club facilities this year which will of course benefit the club and community. Buying a weekly lotto ticket would be a huge help in reaching our targets and securing the future of Cooley Kickhams GFC. Thank you for your continued support