Cooley News

Ravnesdale Market jumble sale

The Ravensdale Market team will be holding a superstar post-lockdown sustainable jumble sale on Sunday October 24th with all funds raised going directly to Ravensdale Community Centre. If you’ve been meaning to clean out your closets, drawers, attics, garages & not gotten around to it well now is your chance. Clothing, books, bric a brac all welcome and can be dropped to market on any Saturday before then if boxed or bagged. No electrical goods and all items must be clean and in good condition suitable for resale. Be sure to join on the day, grab a bargain, have a cuppa and help raise some funds.

Bellurgan United Jackpot Stands at €1,500

Bellurgan United Blotto results for Tuesday 7th September are as follows.

The numbers drawn were 5, 2, 4, 3, 6, 7, 1. There were no Jackpot Winner. There was 1 Match 4 winner and congratulations to Justin Shevlin c/o Colm Woods who wins € 100.

Next Week’s Jackpot is €1500.

Christmas Craft Fair at Lordship

The Christmas Gift and Craft Fair, organised by St. Patrick GFC annually, is scheduled to take place on Sunday November 21, starting at 10am.

This arrangement is of course subject to following the government’s guidelines at that time. All covid 19 guidelines will be followed on the day also. With this in mind we are now taking bookings for a limited number of stalls.

To book a stall and for further details please contact Louise at 0876659312, Maria at +353 (87) 804 0042 or Sharon at 0863907576.

Cuchulainn Gaels History Making Championship Win

Cuchulainn Gaels travelled to Darver for a 7.30pm throw in for the first round of the junior championship against Dowdallshill. The Omeath men felt confident after recently beating the same opponents in the League only a few weeks ago but a different Dowdallshill lined out for this match and a full strength team meant it wouldn’t be as easy for the Gaels.

The game started tentatively with scores going to each side. After some strong challenges the referee sent one of the Dowdallshill men to the line with a black card followed by a second yellow to their corner forward for a wayward challenge. That put Cuchulainn Gaels up 1-6 to 7pts at the final water break.

Dowdallshill threw everything at the Omeath men but the Gaels defence worked hard and held them back. With only a few minutes left Dowdallshill scored a point and now with only the minimum between the teams pressure was showing on both sides. David Reilly played some fantastic football, winning the ball, laying it off and then running through for the return ball. A beautifully taken point from the 21 yard line meant Dowdallshill needed a goal to win. They threw everything at Cuchulainn Gaels but once again the Omeath men’s defence held firm.

A well deserved win for the Omeath lads in what proved to be their first Championship win at this level. The final score was Cuchulainn Gaels 1-7 Dowdallshill 0-8.

The Dowdallshill team; Ciaran Connolly, John Morgan, Peter Morgan, Calum Fearon, Martin Ward, Martin Hynes, Seamus McCabe, David Reilly, Micheal McCabe (capt.), Jordan Loye, Brendan O’Hagan, Rammie Phillips, Eoin McDonald, Cian McDonald, J.P. Elmore. Sub - second half - Chris McQuaid for J.P. Elmore.

Congratulations from Cuchulainn Gaels

Congratulations from Cuchulainn Gaels to Katie George Dunlevey and neighbouring Jenkinstown athlete, Eve McCrystal, on an unbelievable Tokyo Paralympics campaign. Two Gold medals and One Silver medal is an amazing result for these two incredible cyclists building on previous Paralympics, World and European championship successes.

Their dedication, professionalism and preparation is second to none and of the highest level possible. It is well known that they have provided unbelievable joy and pride for the local community, county and country to watch and to follow their every move.

They are fantastic role models and shining examples to a huge audience. They deserve all the many praises and accolades bestowed on them!

First Round Loss for Kickhams

Cooley Kickhams lost out to Hunterstown Rovers by 3-7 to 0-13 in the first round of the Intermediate Championship. Hunterstown led at half time by 2-2 to 0-5. The match took place at Dowdallshill. Their next outing is against O’Raghallaighs.

The Cooley Kickhams team and scorers; Sean Hayes, Ross Mcguinness, Gerry Malone, Eoin McDaid, Ronan McBride, Conor McGuinness, Patrick Hanlon, Darren Marks, Brian White 0-8, Peter Thornton, Fearghal Malone 0-2, Emmet Rogan, Cian Connor 0-1, Michael Rafferty, Patrick Johnston 0-2. Subs; Enda O’Neill, Richard Brennan, M.J. Hanlon, Patrick Sheelan.

Extra Places Allocated for Cooley Coast Run 2021

The Cooley Coast Run 2021 will take place on the morning of Saturday 9th October (please note date change).

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the 5km and 10km races are both limited. The 5km will start at 11am and the 10km will start at 12pm.

The Athletics Association of Ireland have only recently confirmed that we can increase our race numbers. So we can allocate an extra 50 places to the 10k. We will only be able to accept online entries this year, with registration closing on Friday 1st October. Late entries will not be possible on the day of the race. We will post your race number, including time chip, to the address provided upon registration.

We have a beautiful medal to celebrate our 10th anniversary (1 year later than planned!), a must for any medal collection.

You can enter online on www.runireland.com or using the link below https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/CooleyCoastRun2021

Cooley Ladies on Top against Blues

Cooley Kickhams beat Newtown Blues by 5-14 to 0-5 in the ladies junior championship. At half time it was 2-6 to 0-4 for the Peninsula side.

Cooley Kickhams; Lauren McGrath, Ciara Donnelly, Aoife Traynor, Chloe McCarragher 1-0, Shannon Walker, Orlaith McGuigan, Aideen Rice, Saule Jurayte, Katelyn Murphy 1-02, Kristenna Keenan 0-2, Leanne Tuohy, Sarah Walker 1-3, Emily McGrath 1-1, Katie O’Rourke 1-3, Dayna Ferguson. Subs; Deborah Malone, Lucy White 0-3, Orlaith Daly, Renee McGlynn.

Cooley Under 16s beaten in Divisional League

Cooley Kickhams were beaten by Roche Emmets in the under 16 divisional league at Cooley. They were behind at half time by 1-5 to 0-4 and lost the match by 2-13 to 0-7.

The Cooley team and scorers; Luke Sheridan, Phillip McCormack, Darragh Hughes, Sean Thornton, Finn O’Reilly, Sean Hoey, Niall Morgan, Kyle Murphy, Jason Brady, Tom Bradley, Thomas McCarragher 0-1, Jack Craven 0-1, Darren O’Shaughnessy, Emmet Duffy 0-4, James McBride 0-1. Subs; Shane Murphy, Michael O’Shaughnessy, Oisin Malone, Dylan Clarke, John Boyle, Dualta O’Neill, Adam Brady, Tiarnan Hanniffy, Fionn Murphy, Conail Shields, Oran McInerney, Shea Connolly.

Kickhams Draw for Wall Ball Alley

Cooley Kickhams have organised a grand prize draw to raise funds to help add to their facilities at Monksland.

Their latest venture is the hoped for provision of a Wall Ball Alley at Fr. McEvoy Park and the top prize in the draw is a Kia Stonic K2. The car is supplied by Rice and Roddy. In addition there are five €1,000 prizes to be won prior to the main draw.

Tickets are €20 each or three for €50. The draw will take place on Saturday October 30.

€8,000 Jackpot at Cooley Kickhams Lotto

The Cooley Kickhams lotto draw took place on Monday night last, September 6, with an on-line platform, Clubforce.

There was a jackpot of €7,800 on offer but the numbers drawn, 15, 21, 22 and 26 did not produce a jackpot winner. There was one ‘match three’ winner, Catherine Murphy, who received the €100 prize.This week’s draw has a jackpot of €8,000.

The new system will make it easier for our supporters and members and wider community to access tickets and in turn support the club with much needed funds. There are many options to choose from (on the options drop down list ) to make it even easier to play and avoid missing out on a single draw. (A popular option is the 3 lines for €5). Paper tickets are also available in Barry’s Shop and Bush Service Station. We also have ambitious plans to enhance our club facilities this year which will of course benefit the club and community. Buying a weekly lotto ticket would be a huge help in reaching our targets and securing the future of Cooley Kickhams GFC. Thank you for your continued support.

Trip to Edinburgh

A trip from North Louth to Edinburgh has been organised for the weekend October 22 to 25.

The trip includes return coach to Belfast airport, return flights to Edinburgh and three nights B&B in Jury’s Inn, Edinburgh. The hotel is ideally located on the Royal Mile with all it’s restaurants, and of course the famous Edinburgh Castle, and just five minutes from Princess Street with it’s vast array of shops.

There are a few places remaining and anyone interested should call John on 086 2189563.

St. Patrick’s Lotto Jackpot €3,800

The St. Patrick’s GFC lotto draw took place on Thursday night last, September 9, for a jackpot of €3,600. The numbers drawn, 8, 28, 29 and 30, did not however produce a jackpot winner.

There were one ‘match three’ winner, Irene Moley, who wins the €100 prize. This week’s jackpot is €3,800 and the draw takes place on Thursday September 16.

We are trying to make doing the lotto as easy as possible so people don’t miss out because of restrictions. There are weekly and monthly options. We have our on-line facility too http://member..com/.clubforcemcfappasp

This link takes you directly to the online option.

Our Local shops and post offices have €2 a line or 3 lines for €5 envelopes.

We also have a direct debit facility which can be set up very easily If you’d like to contact a committee member. They are only waiting and willing to help out anyone unable to get their lotto in and would be glad to help out in any way.

For further details please feel free to contact any of the Lotto Committee - Paul Breen (087) 680 3402; Padraic O’Connor +353 (87) 239 7137; Rose McEneaney 0872320110; Pat Finnegan (086) 806 7793; Louise McEneaney (087)6659312; Vin O’Hare (087) 956 3948; Maria White +353 (87) 804 0042; Mary O’Connor (087) 270 9298; Sean Crilly (087) 913 6627; Eamonn McCann +353 (87) 252 3611.

Andy Irvine opens Autumn Concert Series in Carlingford

Live music is back in the Carlingford Heritage Centre when the Autumn Concert series gets underway on Sunday next September 19.

The concerts feature some of the top traditional, folk and classical musicians, under artistic directors, Zoe Conway and John McIntyre. Andy Irvine starts proceedings on Sunday and his popularity should attract a good crowd.

With live music returning certain restrictions have to be complied with and the venue. is limited to 60% capacity. So book your seat as soon as possible.

Call 042 9373454 or email info@carlingfordheritagecentre.com

Lifeguard Service ends at Templetown

Louth County Council’s Beach Lifeguard Service ended for the season on Sunday last 12th September. We thank the lifeguards on our 3 blue flag beaches here in Co Louth, Templetown Beach, Port Beach & Clogherhead Beach and all the lifeguards all around Ireland for keeping us all safe.

When going for a swim in open water, never swim alone and get local knowledge from swimmers in the area. Remember - Better Safe Than Sorry.

For more advice visit www.watersafety.ie

Lordship/Ballymascanlon Parish

Congratulations to the children from Bellurgan School who received their First Holy Communion on Saturday last. May God continue to bless, guide and protect them.

First Holy Communion ceremonies in our parish continue as follows: Rampark on Saturday, 18th September at 11.00am in Lordship Church Dulargy on Saturday, 25th September at 12.00 noon in Ravensdale

These dates may be subject to change depending on Government Health Guidelines.

Season of Creation: As we progress through this time of special thanks to God for the gift of Creation, we are all encouraged to play our part in looking after our environment.

We commend the efforts of the Gyles Quay, Mountbagnal & Lordship Tidy Towns for the wonderful work they continue to do to keep the area looking so beautiful.

Volunteers, male and female, are required to help keep Jenkinstown Church as clean and safe as possible. If you can spare a couple of hours at any time to help the team we would love to hear from you. Materials and equipment provided. Phone 087 648 1117.

First Holy Communion in Carlingford/Omeath Parish

First Holy Communion will be celebrated in St. Laurence’s Church, Omeath, for the children of Scoil Naomh Bríd and Scoil Naomh Lorcan on Saturday 18th September and in St. Michael’s Church, Carlingford, for the children of Scoil Naomh Oilibhéar on Saturday 25th September.

Reach Out to Cooley Parishioners

In order to welcome people back to public worship and to reach out to parishioners inviting them to prayer, the Cooley Parish Pastoral Council plan a 24 hour period of Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament on the Feast of St Therese, from 6.00pm on Friday 1st October, finishing with Mass at 6.00pm on Saturday October 2). This will begin at Ladywell and the Blessed Sacrament will be exposed at Cill Mhuire throughout the 24 hours. Parishioners from each townland will be invited to participate. More details next week.

Cooley Zoom Bingo Returns for November

After a break throughout the month of September, Cooley Zoom Bingo will begin again on Wednesday September 8. Looking forward to seeing everyone again!

Anyone wishing to join in the Cooley Zoom Bingo can buy their Bingo Book (5 page book) €6 at Cooley Parochial Hall on Mondays from from 7pm – 8pm (with Covid-19 guidelines in place). The Bingo commences at 7.30pm. Please contact Mary at 087-7465984 for any further information.

Cuchulainn Gaels Lotto Jackpot €9,000

The Cuchulainn Gaels lotto draw took place on Wednesday night last, September 8. The jackpot on offer was €8,900 but the four numbers drawn from the drum, 12, 13, 21, and 28, were not matched. There was one ‘match three’ winner, B. McDonald, who received the €100 prize. The jackpot for this week’s draw which takes place on Wednesday September 15 and the jackpot is €9,000.

The easiest way to play the lotto is by purchasing a ticket online. Tickets can also be purchased in all the following local businesses: Fuels (TOP); Bar; Sister Chips; Post Office/Barry’s Shop; Cafe Rosa; Mace. If anyone would like to discuss anything lotto related, please do not hesitate to contact Mattie on (087) 9917373.

Cooley Parish Updates

From Monday 6th September Religious services and ceremonies (for example Baptisms, First Holy Communions, Confirmations, Weddings and Funerals) can proceed with 50% of venue capacity, regardless of immunity status of attendees. (Subject to appropriate protective measures including social distancing as much as possible, hand sanitizing, face masks etc.) All other measures designed to minimize necessary physical interaction during services should be maintained.

First Holy Communion For children attending Mullaghbuoy National School: Sunday 17th October at 10.00am. For children attending Grange and Rathcor National Schools: Saturday 16thOctober at 11.00am. For Children attending Boher National School: Saturday 9th October at 11.00am. Sacrament of Confirmation; Mullaghbuoy: Sunday 10th October at 10.00am; Grange and Rathcor, Tuesday 12th October at 5.00pm in Grange; Boher: Wednesday 20th October at 5.00pm