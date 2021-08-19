Cooley news

Eamonn Mulligan, MGW -Groundworks, will sponsor the ball for the Cuchulainn Gaels senior match today against John Mitchel’s. Thank you Eamonn for your generous sponsorship and ongoing support. Eamonn and his daughters Sophie and Aimee May Mulligan presents the ball to our senior player Martin Hynes

St. Patricks under 15s who narrowly lost to Baile Talun, 2-11 to 2-9, in the division 2 under 15 league final at Darver.

Kenneth McBride, Chairperson of Glenmore Athletic Club, presenting a cheque for €1000 to Caroline Murphy of The Maria Goretti Foundation. This money was raised during the recent Glenmore 10 mile challenge which because of covid restrictions was held over 24 hours with restricted numbers taking part.

Gyles Quay Water Safety Classes

Water Safety Ireland have announced that their water safety classes will go ahead over three weekends in September.

The classes will start early in the month taking place on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th, continuing on the following weekend, Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th, and ending on Saturday 18th September.

The classes are for age 8 plus and registration is essential due to Covid 19 restrictions. Please contact the following to reserve a place louth@watersafety.ie or phone 083 3116034. Don’t forget places are limited so get in touch as soon as possible to reserve your spot.

St. Patrick’s Lotto Jackpot €3,000

The St. Patrick’s GFC lotto draw took place on Thursday night last, August 12, for a jackpot of €2,800. The numbers drawn, 2, 18, 23 and 31, did not however produce a top winner.

There was one ‘match three’ winner, Maria White, Glenmore, who received the €100 prize. This week’s jackpot is €3,000 and the draw takes place on Thursday August 19.

We are trying to make doing the lotto as easy as possible so people don’t miss out because of restrictions. There are weekly and monthly options. We have our on-line facility too;

This link takes you directly to the online option.

Our Local shops and post offices have €2 a line or 3 lines for €5 envelopes.

We also have a direct debit facility which can be set up very easily If you’d like to contact a committee member. They are only waiting and willing to help out anyone unable to get their lotto in and would be glad to help out in any way.

For further details please feel free to contact any of the Lotto Committee - Paul Breen (087) 680 3402; Padraic O’Connor +353 (87) 239 7137; Rose McEneaney 0872320110; Pat Finnegan (086) 806 7793; Louise McEneaney (087)6659312; Vin O’Hare (087) 956 3948; Maria White +353 (87) 804 0042; Mary O’Connor (087) 270 9298; Sean Crilly (087) 913 6627; Eamonn McCann +353 (87) 252 3611.

Louth Ladies Championship Draw

The Louth Ladies senior championship draw took place recently and the local teams are included in the same group.

Cooley and St. Patricks are together in group 2 along with Roche and Stabannon Parnells.

October Killarney Trip from Peninsula

A 5 day tour has been organised to Killarney from the Cooley Peninsula and general North Louth area.The destination is Killarney and the tour dates are from Monday October 25 returning on Friday October 29. The touring group will stay at the Glen Eagle Hotel and the cost will cover 4 nights B&B, a 3 course meal each evening and entertainment every night. There is also complimentary access to the Aquila Club for all guests. For more information please contact Pat at 0872608717 or Irene at 0879886660.

Predictor Competition Leaders

The latest leader board in the St. Patrick’s Predictor Competition after the completion of the provincial football and hurling championships shows that so far 8 people have correctly predicted the winners of all championships and lead on 60 points. They are; Ciaran Murphy, Stephen Murphy, Jim Reneghan, Lorraine Townsend, Killian McCarthy, Mary Goss, Shane Thornton and Cormac Reneghan.

With another 140 points on offer there is still plenty to play for. All individual selections can be viewed on our Google Sheet by clicking the following link: https://docs.google.com/.../1PE8xg9FLHt9To285wwR3-SJ8nnq7...

The leader board will be updated when the All Ireland Championships have concluded.

The St. Patrick’s club organised the predictions fundraiser early in the summer and it has proven to be quite a success. The idea is that you predict the winners of the local championships, the Leinster championships, the All Ireland championships, the hurler of the year and the footballer of the year.

Heritage Week at Carlingford Heritage Centre

Saturday last was the start of National Heritage Week (August 14th to 22nd). To mark the first day, August 14th, the Holy Trinity Church bells were rang at noon, followed by our inaugural Guided Tour of Holy Trinity Graveyard at 12.15pm. This was followed by our Carlingford Castle and Ghan House Experience (tour of castle followed by taster plate at the Ghan),

Throughout Heritage Week our daily King John’s Castle tour at 3pm will be free, as will our Medieval Town Tours, which take place Monday to Wednesday at 11am. There will be a second Holy Trinity Graveyard Tour on Thursday, August 19th, at 12.15pm. Please contact us at info@carlingfordheritagecentre.com to check for availability. Also, we’d like to remind you on behalf of Greenore Cooperative about their ‘Historical Walk and Talk Tour of the former Victorian Railway Village’ (to include a visit to the Rail & Sea Maritime Museum where enactors will relate the history of the village and the story of the SS Connemara /SS Retriever maritime tragedy). Please reserve directly with Greenore Cooperative on 085 - 7822791

National Heritage Week is largely online this year (as Covid-19 lingers on) and we have uploaded seven projects on the website: check out www.heritageweek.ie/projects/ and use ‘Carlingford’ as your keyword to search. The projects cover a diverse range of themes:

• A live Zoom session about the filming of the Cooley Mountains Place Names project (16/08)

• Grandfather-grandson interview about the Hugh Moore stained-glass window

• The story of a maritime tragedy retold

• Currachs on Carlingford Lough

• A child-friendly heritage experience at Carlingford Heritage Centre

• A guided tour presentation of Carlingford’s Holy Trinity Graveyard

• Carlingford’s medieval monuments through Mandarin.

Do please support the cause and click through! In the meantime, have a great start to the week from all of us here at Carlingford Heritage.

Peninsula Seniors League Triumphs

The Cooley peninsula senior teams collected full points in their league outings on Sunday last.

St. Patrick’s were a point in arrears at half time against Newtown Blues but a goal midway through the second half from Jason Woods helped them to a 1-12 to 1-8 victory.

Cooley Kickhams travelled to Termonfeckin for a Sunday evening match against St. Fechins and were 1-7 to 1-4 behind at the break. A strong second half performance saw them pull ahead to win by 3-13 to 1-15.

The Cooley KIckhams team and scorer; Neil Gallagher, Gerry Malone 0-1, Luke White, Ronan McBride, Ross McGuinness, Conor McGuinness, Patrick Hanlon 1-0, Darren Marks, Brian White 0-5, Peter Thornton, Michael Carron, Enda O’Neill, Fearghal Malone 0-5, Michael Rafferty 1-0, Patrick Johnston 1-2. Subs M.J. Hanlon, Emmet Rogan, Richard Brennan, Aoghain McGuinness.

Cooley Kickhams Golf Classic in Memory of Patrick

The 33rd annual Cooley Kickhams Golf Classic in memory of Patrick Carron takes place at Greenore Golf Club on this coming Friday, August 20.

Anyone wishing to enter a team or sponsor a tee please get in touch with Brian at 085 1684655.

Cooley Kickhams Lotto Jackpot Climbs to €7,200

The Cooley Kickhams lotto draw took place on Monday night last, August 2, with an on-line platform, Clubforce.

This week’s draw has a jackpot of €7,200.

There was a jackpot of €7,000 on offer but the numbers drawn, 9, 11, 24 and 31 did not produce a jackpot winner. There were three ‘match three’ winners; Orla McKeown c/o on-line; John Kane c/o Eilish Sheelan; Eilish Sheelan. They shared the €100 prize.

The new system will make it easier for our supporters and members and wider community to access tickets and in turn support the club with much needed funds. There are many options to choose from (on the options drop down list ) to make it even easier to play and avoid missing out on a single draw. (A popular option is the 3 lines for €5). Paper tickets are also available in Barry’s Shop and Bush Service Station.

We also have ambitious plans to enhance our club facilities this year which will of course benefit the club and community. Buying a weekly lotto ticket would be a huge help in reaching our targets and securing the future of Cooley Kickhams GFC. Thank you for your continued support.

North Louth Summer League

Glen United had a 3-1 win over Faughart in the North Louth Summer League last week. Cian McDonnell scored a goal in each half, James McDonnell pulled one back for Faughart, but Paul Minford settled the match for Glen with a fine goal to secure the points.

Redeemer scored 8 against Ramparts for an 8-2 win while Ravensdale beat Haynestown 4-2.

The fixtures for this coming week are as follows; Ravensdale v Glen United on Tuesday evening, 17th, Redeemer play Haynestown on Wednesday evening, 18th, and Faughart play Ramparts on Friday 20th.

Fundraising Raffle for Maria Goretti Foundation

Cooley Parish received a very generous donation of a 20-piece Milwaukie tool kit, a €500 voucher for Tool Fix in Dundalk, a Schwinn Surge 26 edition Mountain Bike and a beautiful painting by local artist, Annette Maguire. Our parish are happy to collaborate with Tool Fix Dundalk in promoting this fundraiser for the Maria Goretti Foundation.

The Foundation do wonderful work in supporting children with autism, intellectual and physical disabilities and their families. The raffle will be held on Friday 27th August. You can buy by clicking on the link: https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/12634 maria-goretti-fundraiser.html Together we can make a difference!

Heritage week in Carlingford

Pictured right - Joe Joyce (right) gives a guided tour to visitors at the start of Heritage Week at King John’s Castle, Carlingford. Picture Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie