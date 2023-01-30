Cooley matriarch Madge Boyle dies aged 101

Madge Boyle, who has died in her 102nd year, seen here celebrating her 100th birthday in September 2021. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Tributes are being paid to Madge Boyle, from Gaultrimsland, Riverstown, on the Cooley peninsula, who died peacefully in her 102nd year on Sunday January 29 in the care of her family at home.

Just as the community had come together to help her family celebrate her 100th birthday on September 12, 1921, they are joining them now in their time of sorrow.

Cooley Kickhams GAA Club paid tribute, describing Madge as a “ devoted wife and mother to a family steeped in Cooley Kickhams GFC, a wonderful woman who served our great club with much love and pride over many years, washing and ironing our club jerseys. Madge’s attention to detail was second to none.”

Sending their condolences to her family, they recalled that “Madge was a fervent supporter of Cooley Kickhams and liked nothing more than cheering on her favourite team from the sidelines on a regular basis.”

Louth ICA noted that Madge had “great involvement in ICA and is fondly remembered particularly her time as Louth Federation Secretary in the late 70's early 80's.”

Madge was born to Patrick White, a carpenter from Cooley and Kathelen McGeown, from Drumnacara, Ravensdale who had taught for a while at Jonesboro School. She was one of two sets of twins in the family, Madge and her brother Mike, and Mary and Pete. She is the only surviving member of the family.

She went to Monksland National School and worked as a domestic science attendant at Bush school under headmaster, James Ruane, when the new school opened in 1940.

She married Mike Boyle in 1943 St. James' Church, Grange and as was customary at the time, she gave up her job to look her family.

The couple had met through their involvement with the Cooley Kickhams. Madge played camogie and Mike was one of Cooley's top players of the 1930s, winning two Senior championships and two junior championships with the club and an All Ireland junior winning medal with Louth in 1934.

With her husband she got involved with the running of the club and looked after the green and gold jerseys for 35 years! Cooley Kickhams has remained a huge part of the Boyle family to the present day.

The couple had nine children, 25 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren, and one great great grand child.

Madge always took a great interest in parish affairs and was willing to lend a hand like helping out at functions, celebrations. For many years she organised the annual Cooley Pilgrimage to Knock, a task she thoroughly enjoyed.

Her deep faith was an important part of her life, especially after the death of Mike in 1985 at a football match in Termonfeckin.

She was a very active member of Cooley ICA and served for many years as president and secretary. She also served on the Louth County ICA executive for many years and submitted regular monthly notes to the Argus (and dare the paper make a mistake in the print or spelling!)

She was very much involved in organising the Cooley Water Scheme and played a prominent role in persuading householders to join up. Likewise, she was involved in getting safety alarms for the elderly.

Like many women of her vintage she loved sewing, knitting, gardening, baking and for many years attended twice weekly evening classes at the Bush school. She was an avid bingo attender and supported the weekly bingo in Cooley hall from its inception until not very long ago.

She celebrated her 100th birthday on September 12, 1921 with a family gathering, and the The following day, a bench was unveiled in her honour at Bush bridge, across the road from where she had been born. Fr Malachy Conlon PP, who said a blessing, described Madge as “a precious light in our community”

Predeceased by her beloved husband Mike, parents Pat and Kathleen, granddaughter Deborah, sons-in-law Kevin, Liam and Dermot and brothers and sisters Jim, Mary, Pete, her twin Mike and Kitty, Madge is survived by her sorrowing daughters and sons Margaret, Seán, Kathleen, Pat, Michael, Thomas, Patricia, Mary and Paul, son-in-law Henry, daughters-in-law Rose, Rosaleen, Esther, Joan and Michelle, grandchildren Ciaran, David, Āine, Gary, Karen, Conor, Alan, Derek, Liam, Patrick, Fiona, Ronan, Aoife, Brendan, Andrew, Jacqueline, Gerry, Darren, Suzanne, Dean, Aaron, Lauren, Mike and Ciara, her great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A91 D430) from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 1.20pm to St. James’ Church, Grange, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.