Cooley Community Alert hosting property marking open days

The Cooley Community Alert is bringing a property marking to the peninsula next week

Property marking returns to the Cooley peninsula on from Friday November 19th to Thursday 25th providing farmers, local businesses and members of the community with the opportunity to have valuables such as agricultural machinery, gardening equipment or other valuables marked free of charge.

The scheme was first rolled out in north Louth 2020 and sees the Cooley Community Alert working with An Garda Síochána Louth, Louth PPN and Louth County Council.

It was piloted initially in Co Cavan where it was shown that items stamped with the owner’s Eircode were much less attractive to thieves.

A tungsten carbide property marking machine is used to stamp a unique code into the selected item, compatible with materials ranging from steel and aluminium to plastic.

Eircodes can be marked onto farm equipment, garage and garden tools, power tools, computers and electrical devices, equestrian equipment, golf clubs, musical instrument cases, bicycles, and much more.

The Cooley Community are holding open air marking days in St Patrick’s GFC car park on Saturday November 20th from 10am to 12pm and again on Sunday November 21st from10am to 12pm., providing a great opportunity for anyone attending the Christmas fair in St Patricks GAA on the Sunday to bring items for marking.

The machine will also be available at the carpark of St Mary’s Hall, Cooley on Saturday November 20th and Sunday November 21st from 1pm to 3pm.

Appointments are also being taken for limited farm/business visits for those with equipment which can’t be transported on Friday November 19th, on Saturday November 20th from 3pm onwards, Monday November 22nd to Wednesday November 24th, evenings only, and all day on Thursday November 25th

All times are subject to change currently and based on demand.

Please note the machine is heavy and will not be carried around locations so the owner must be able to take items to the machine for marking and for those Saturday/Sunday evenings a nearby power socket is required.

This event is open to anyone in Alert catchment area, and due to insurance issues, they cannot bring equipment locations outside of it, such as Ravensdale and Omeath, although residents there can bring their property to the open days,

To request a farm/business visit please contact us on 0877068623 by call/text/WhatsApp to arrange a time and again this is open to anyone within the Cooley Community Alert area for free.