Controversial Dundalk World War One memorial to be completed next week

Contractors removing the original etching from the WWI memorial at The Crescent. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Dundalk’s controversial World War One memorial is to be completed next week, when a quote by the Irish poet Francis Ledwidge will be added to the central stone in place of artwork which was removed after a prominent American artist threatened to take legal action again Louth County Council.

Acting director of Service Thomas McEvoy told councillors at last night’s meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District that the local authority has an agreement with the contractor who will complete the works next week.

The memorial, which is located at The Crescent, was due to be unveiled earlier in the summer but this was postponed after artist Sapien Howard threatened to issue legal proceedings against the local authority for copyright infringement.

The image of soldiers leaving for war, which appeared very similar to the artwork being created by the artist for America’s National World War 1 memorial, was erased. A tarpaulin was placed over the central stone and this was replaced with plastic wrapping after graffiti was daubed on it.

Funding for the €40,000 memorial came from the EU Peace IV Fund, administered through SEUPB and a contractor was appointed following an e-tendering process

"What happened is during the summer he (the contractor) put his hands up,” Mr McEvoy told the meeting.

He said that initially the contractor came back with a number of proposals which the local authority felt weren’t satisfactory and eventually it was agreed to use a quote by ‘local poet’ Francis Ledwidge, who was killed during the First World War.

The quote, from the poem ‘A Soldier’s Grave’, had been approved by two local historians.

Cllr Maria Doyle asked if the Council could consider writing to the World War One Committee, who had first mooted the idea for a memorial for local people who lost their lives during the First World War, explaining what was happening.

Slane-born Francis Ledwidge became Ireland’s war poet after he signed up to fight in the First World War. He was killed in action on July 31st 1917 at Ypres.