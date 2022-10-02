Contemporary home in Blackrock village, Co Louth sells for €860,000, exceeding the guide price by €160,000

An architecturally designed house in the popular village Blackrock, Co Louth has been sold for €160,000 more than the guide price.

‘The Piers’, Rock Road, Blackrock changed hands for €860,000 according to the Residential Property Price Register.

The six-bedroomed contemporary home went on the market back in April with a €700,000 price tag.

It’s just one of a number of strong sales recorded during the month September, with a number of the top prices recorded in the south of the county.

In Drogheda, ‘Malahow’, a traditional-style detached four-bedroom house in the Dublin Road sold for €860,000. Built in c1955, it had been fully refurbished about ten years ago. Last time it was on the market, back in 2012, it sold for €335,000.

Another large house on Drogheda’s Dublin Road, Carlington Lodge, sold for €735,000. This five-bedroomed red brick house stands on a large 0.4 acre site, which included full planning permission for a large detached house in the side garden. The price realised was less than the guide price of € 795,000 back in 2019.

‘The Rectory’ at Sandpit, an attractive two story four bedroom detached house sold for €560,000 – €35,000 more than the asking price. Built in 1990 it is surrounded by mature landscaped gardens on a 0.5acre site.

Another house in the south of the county which topped the half a million mark was 25, The Links, part of a small exclusive development in Seapoint, close to Termonfeckin. This charming four bedroom dormer bungalow has a large secluded garden.

In the north of the county, the new owners who paid €510,000 for a five bedroomed dormer home on 1.75acres may well think that they have snatched a bargain as they purchased it for considerable less than the guide price of €700,000. For that they will also enjoy some of the best views on the Cooley peninsula.

In Dundalk, there were two sales of €400,000 registered in September - 35 Belfry Avenue, and a dormer bungalow on the Mill Road.