Construction firm building social housing in Dundalk goes into examinership

The construction firm building social houses for the Respond Housing Associaton on the Dublin Road, Dundalk has gone into interim examinership.

Blacklough Construction Ltd has sought the protection of the courts from its creditors as it is insolvent on a cash-flow basis and unable to pay its debts.

An interim examiner was appointed by the High Court to the firm after evidence as given that despite its current predicament, an independent expert’s report has stated that the company has a reasonable prospect of survival if certain steps are taken.

The company is currently building a small development of social housing units for the Respond Housing Association on land beside Niall Clarke Oil on the Dublin Road.

A spokesperson for Louth County Council said their staff “had been in contact with the approved housing body and have been assured that while not ideal the circumstances surrounding the contractor it will only delay the project by a short period of time."

“The contact is between Respond and Blacklough Construction and Louth County Council are not a part to the contract. Nominations for the properties when complete will come from the Council Housing waiting list.”