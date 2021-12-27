Conor’s ‘Suitcase Giant’ a Stephen’s Day triumph on Blackrock beach

'Case-anova'......Conor Hughes (in the head) with his latest fundraising project on St. Stephen's Day 'Case-anova' in aid of Crosscause. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The ‘Suitcase Giant’ was another St. Stephen’s Day triumph for Conor Hughes and his merry band of Crosscause volunteers on Blackrock beach.

But the secret behind the success was, according to Conor, “No great mystery…it didn’t mean anything, we just had a load of suitcases and thought it might work for a spectacle!”

Also known as ‘Case-anova’ the beach display drew lots of intrigued visitors, speculating on what exactly it represented.

Conor told The Argus: “A lot of people were stopping to ask what the meaning was behind it, but the truth is that it wasn’t much at all, we just found a fun way of entertaining people."

“It has been great to hear the theories people had about what we were doing, I had people asking was it meant to be about refugees, or not being able to go on holidays this year. But really there wasn’t any big message, I just hope everyone enjoyed it.”

He added: “It was a bit of a miracle day weather-wise. After all the rain, the sun actually shone for a bit on the beach, and it stayed dry for most of the day.”

The event saw Conor dressing up in a mask ensemble, where he remained in situ for a number of hours. "It was pretty terrible inside it I have to admit, a bit like being in a child seat for hours!”

But, he added, “It is always worth the effort put in to raise funds for Crosscause, and awareness of the work we do.”

Conor had just returned from Ghana a week before Christmas, where he had spent five weeks distributing a container load of items donated from Louth.

“One of the best days on the trip was wheeling the incubators we had donated from the Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, to a maternity ward over there. Just incredible to see things that are longer needed here being put to really good use again.”

He added a “huge thank you” to all who had donated throughout 2021, and for the “amazing amount that has been donated from St. Stephen’s Day.”

"We had online donations, and people could leave some money on the day. The response really was incredible, we have over €5,800 in already, and people are still donating online. Thanks so much to everyone for all the support.”