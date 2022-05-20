Conor flying Louth flag at National Enterprise awards

Dundalk scientist and entrepreneur Dr Conor Kerley, founder of Phytaphix.ie, represents Co Louth in the National Enterprise Awards 2022 which take place next month.

The National Enterprise Awards celebrates indigenous Irish companies who are innovating, creating new products, generating employment and developing export markets.

Phytaphix is a scientific nutrition company, creating whole-food, plant based nutrition products. The company has a very strong vision and purpose, borne out of Conor’s diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis back in 2003, when he was just 16 years old.

A dedicated athlete, Conor’s health condition shifted his focus from sport towards human nutrition and dietetics. His determination, coupled with years of professional education, experience and research, lead him to the creation of Phytaphix, a range of immune support and nutritional products.

Conor is no stranger to receiving awards and accolades. Phytaphix has been awarded a World Food Innovation Award, an Irish Quality Food Award and many others.

“This is the most prestigious event of the year for micro-enterprises in Ireland. Conor’s exceptional research and knowledge, coupled with his mission to improve public health through high quality nutrition, is what drives Phytaphix onwards, “National Enterprise Awards Co-ordinator for Louth, Sarah Mallon said.

“The team in the Local Enterprise Office Louth are proud to have supported Conor since the start of his business journey. We will be cheering him on at this year‘s awards and hope to see him bring home one of the awards.”

The event, hosted by RTÉ’s Bryan Dobson with guest of honour Minister Damien English, will take place on Thursday, June 2nd at The Round Room in The Mansion House Dublin.