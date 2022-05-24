Connect Family Centre worthy winner of Louth Volunteer Award

Louth Volunteer Centre has presented Carlingford Heritage Centre, Connect Family Resource Centre and Louth Schoolgirls League with the esteemed Volunteer Friendly Award as part of National Volunteering Week.

At a ceremony in the Market House in Dunleer, manager of Louth Volunteer Centre Kayleigh Mulligan said they are extremely proud that three organisations in County Louth are among the first 15 awardees across Ireland, and also extremely proud of the effort that these groups have put in to achieve the quality standard.

"The Volunteer Friendly award not only shows their commitment and appreciation of current volunteers in the organisation, but will contribute to the success in attracting new volunteers in the long term,” she said.

Connect Family Resource Centre supports families and individuals who experience disadvantage and marginalisation. They rely heavily on volunteers to support them in their fundraising efforts

Louth Schoolgirls League who supports young girls who love sport and want the opportunity to play football. Louth Schoolgirls League is run exclusively by volunteers whom with out the organisation simply wouldn’t exist and many young girls would possibly miss out on the opportunity to be part of a team and grow their love for sport

To find out more about Volunteer Friendly for your organisation, contact Karen@volunteerlouth.ie.