Confidence in Drogheda as charity opens first Irish store

Drogheda has been selected as the first location in the Irish Republic for a pioneering voluntary service.

Habitat ReStore will be situated in the Donore Industrial Park, and will be a not-for-profit depot that helps people in the community build or improve a place they can call home.

It is the brainchild of American organisation Habitat for Humanity, and there are four similar stores in Northern Ireland, with the first of several planned locations opening in Drogheda in the coming week.

"We’re hoping this is a good news story for Drogheda, which I’m afraid I don’t know very well, but I know it is an ideal location for us, so close to Dublin,” says Jenny Williams from Habitat Ireland. “We started looking for a location three years ago, and were originally looking in Dublin but what’s exciting is we’re not just opening the store in Drogheda, but also moving our Dublin office too, so we are showing great confidence in the town.”

ReStore supports local people through training and employment opportunities and raises funds to support their work here at home and around the world.

By selling donated new and used building and home improvement materials, they serve thousands of families who need help to improve their homes at low cost and diverts tons of material from landfill.

"We still have a lot to do in the store and will have teams there over the next few weeks making sure we are ready to open hopefully by next month,” says Jenny. “Initially there will be two new jobs in Drogheda, and additional training opportunities.

Even in Ireland’s largest town, people are struggling with homelessness and poor living conditions that are cold and damp, overcrowded or do not have a door that locks.

The ethos of Habitat Restore is simple: homes save lives. Families are healthier, children do better in school and parents have a chance to earn a stable income.

"We are accepting donations to the store at the moment, and we hope to have more news about our opening date in the next few weeks,” adds Jenny.

"We will be in the Donore Industrial Estate, Unit 8, and look forward to welcoming people into our Drogheda store.

For more information, visit https://www.habitatireland.ie/jobs/