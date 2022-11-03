Conference to explore future of FinTech in North East

The future of FinTech in the North-East will be explored at a conference hosted by Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey in The Fairways Hotel, Dundalk on November 18. EU Commissioner for Financial Services Mairead McGuinness will be the keynote speaker at the event, which will also feature panel discussions with experts involved in the sector. Building on the potential of the ‘FinTech Corridor’ will be a core theme, alongside Ireland’s place as a global FinTech leader.

MEP Markey said the North-East has emerged as an ideal location for growth in recent years.

“Due to its strategic location between Belfast and Dublin, the North-East region is already a centre of excellence for fintech,” he said. “We also have fantastic cross-border collaboration between higher-educational institutions, which is driving this ambition. This conference will explore how we keep up with the momentum, attract even more foreign direct investment and ensure that the correct tools are in place to support indigenous growth.”

“We already have a highly skilled workforce in the region and Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan are ideal counties for expansion due to more affordable housing and better quality of living. It’s crucial that we work together to promote the North-East even further and cement its position as Ireland’s FinTech capital and a gateway to the EU and UK FinTech markets”, he added.

The Midlands-North-West MEP said the conference will hear how the EU is supporting the digital transformation of the EU financial sector.

“I’m delighted to have Commissioner Mairead McGuinness come to Dundalk to talk about the EU’s Digital Finance Strategy. The package of measures will ensure more digital friendly financial services, reduced fragmentation across borders and make financial rules fit for the digital age. The EU is also working on fostering the full take up of instant payments in the EU, cleaning up the crypto ‘Wild West' and strengthening the IT security of financial entities. I’m very much looking forward to hearing more about the strategy and what opportunities it may open for Ireland in the years ahead”, he concluded.