Concerns continue over closure of Navan Emergency Department

“There is no plan to significantly increase capacity at Drogheda, and in that context closing Navan ED is completely inappropriate."

Sinn Féin’s Imelda Munster has called on the government to provide clarity on the future of Navan hospital Emergency Department (ED), saying that capacity and resources at Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda will need to be increased in the event of the closure of the service in Navan.

The Drogheda and East Meath TD said Sinn Féin has been actively campaigning for the ED at Navan to remain open, but with additional supports to ensure patient safety.

Deputy Munster said, “If the government allows the HSE to bulldoze ahead with their plans to close Navan ED on the grounds that the emergency department there is unsafe, then they can’t proceed to make another emergency department unsafe by not putting the required resources into Drogheda.

“It’s extremely short-sighted on the part of the government to consider closing one emergency department only to send patients to other hospitals that are already at full capacity.

“There is no plan to significantly increase capacity at Drogheda, and in that context closing Navan ED is completely inappropriate.

“We’ve already seen what happens when emergency departments are closed under the small hospitals framework, We only need to look at the closures of Ennis and Nenagh which were done without increasing capacity at University Hospital Limerick.

“Limerick is the most overcrowded hospital in the state. Only last month HIQA raised serious concerns about patient safety there due to the levels of chronic overcrowding.

“Is this what this government wants for Drogheda?

“23 consultants in Our Lady of Lourdes and Navan hospitals, including six emergency department consultants, have written a letter to the Health Minister and senior HSE officials expressing significant concerns around the closure of the ED at Navan hospital and the implications it will have for Drogheda.

“They say that the HSE’s proposals will simply transfer risk from Navan to Drogheda and will make the situation even worse.

“I have written to the Minister for Health asking him to take these real concerns on board and to see sense on this issue. The proposed changes are simply unacceptable to the people of Navan and Drogheda. The government and HSE need to come up with a plan here to sort the problems at Navan, rather than taking a short-sighted approach which will cause even bigger problems in Meath and Louth.”