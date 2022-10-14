Concerned residents’ meeting following spate of rural crime

“We demand an end to rural crime; land owners deserve to feel safe at work and in their homes”.

The words of Cllr. Paddy Meade, speaking at an emergency meeting on Rural Crime held on Monday evening in St. Mary’s GAA Hall, Donore.

The gathering attracted a large from across the County Meath, owing to a number of serious incidents within the county in recent weeks, which appear to been connected to illegal hunting and unnotorized land trespass on lands across the county.

The combined meeting of local residence groups, local community alerts, IFA branches, hunting groups, Coursing Clubs and public representatives was chaired by local Mr. Andrew Dillon.

The meeting was addressed from the top table by local councillor Cllr. Paddy Meade, local farmer Gerry Lynch, newly appointed Meath Garda Inspector Alan Roughneen, newly appointed Meath Crime Prevention Officer Sargent Patrick T. Smyth, IFA National Crime Prevention Chairman Mr. Barry Carey, IFA Regional Officer Mr. Aidan Brady.

The meeting then opened to the public and a wide range of suggestions and proposals were put forward to addressing the issues at hand.

It was made clear on the night the meeting welcome hunting and coursing where farmers consented to land use but sadly all hunters and coursers where been given a bad name by a small criminal element which appear to be connected to illegal lurching which appeared to be happening on the same day or days before robberies in some areas.

A key message coming out of the meeting was that rural dwellers had to get into the habit of calling 999 or 112 when they see something suspicious and to no longer call Navan or their local Garda Station.

Many farmers expressed frustration at feeling the law was more on the criminals' side and how there was an exchange of ideas about how best to approach trespassers on one's land, however the first step should be to call 999.

“I was thought that the Garda should analyse the “hot spots” in the county where unnotarized hare coursing was occurring often at the same times on the same day week after week and that this info could perhaps lead to arrests,” commented Cllr Paddy Meade.

“A lot was made out of the fact that by head of population, County Meath has the lowest number of Garda in Ireland combined with a great motorway network allows criminals to enter and leave the county with ease”.

Organised lobbying of politicians to make Rural Crime and the need for more Garda in county Meath was agreed upon.

A meeting is now to be sought Minister of Justice Helen McEntee, to discuss the meetings findings.

A report of the meeting will be sent to the Meath Joint Policing Committee with a request for them to look at issue.

An offer was extended by the coursing club to peacefully remove and relocate hares of lands where farmers currently been intimidated.