Concerned residents in Termonfeckin arrange public meeting to discuss asylum centre in village

42 men from many countries housed in former Triple House Restaurant

Janine Johnston of Termonfeckin Community Standing Together who has organised Saturday's meeting. Expand
The former Triple House restaurant in Termonfeckin is now housing international asylum seekers. Expand

Janine Johnston of Termonfeckin Community Standing Together who has organised Saturday's meeting.

The former Triple House restaurant in Termonfeckin is now housing international asylum seekers.

Alison Comyn

A public information meeting is being held in Termonfeckin at the weekend, for local residents to share their concerns and find out more about 42 male asylum seekers from various countries being housed in the former Triple House restaurant in the village.

The meeting has been organised by a group calling themselves Termonfeckin Community Standing Together, chaired by local resident Janine Johnston.

