Concerned residents in Termonfeckin arrange public meeting to discuss asylum centre in village

A public information meeting is being held in Termonfeckin at the weekend, for local residents to share their concerns and find out more about 42 male asylum seekers from various countries being housed in the former Triple House restaurant in the village.

The meeting has been organised by a group calling themselves Termonfeckin Community Standing Together, chaired by local resident Janine Johnston.

"I started a Facebook page because there were a lot of people in the village concerned about safety and security in Termonfeckin, and I am very surprised that is now has almost 1,500 members,” explains mum of five Janine, who has lived in the village all her life.

"I really want to stress that this is not about race, it is about 45 men being crammed into a space too small for them, and them having nothing to do all day, and people are feeling uncomfortable with them going around the shops or village.”

The men, who are a broad range of ages and from countries including Georgia, Afghanistan, Egypt and Algeria, arrived late on December 22nd, and are housed in 14 bedrooms, with as many as six per room, but it is not at capacity yet.

Janine says she doesn’t think it is fair on the men to be put into accommodation like this.

"It can’t be good for them, and I am not blaming them, but I think the owner of the property and the Government are at fault,” she says.

"I am not saying they are dangerous, but 45 or 50 men of any nationality, whose backgrounds we don’t know, would be a worry, and no one in the village was consulted before they came here.

"The meeting is not a rally, but is so people can voice their concerns and hopefully find out more about what the plan is for them.”

Reports that one of the men was allegedly involved in a violent disorder incident in Killarney on January 2nd, are said to be untrue.

Whilst local gardai cannot comment on individual residents, none of the men is currently involved in criminal proceedings in Ireland.

"An Garda Siochana in Drogheda is aware of the establishment of a residential centre for foreign nationals in Termonfeckin. A member of Inspector rank is appointed as liaison with this Centre,” Supt Andrew Watters told the Drogheda Independent.

“An Garda Siochana does not comment on individuals residing there or not. No criminal offences or allegations have been reported to Gardai in relation to any of the residents of this centre. Community Policing personnel perform regular patrols in the area and the nominated Inspector will continue to engage with the centre as appropriate."

The meeting will be held in St Fechin’s GAA community centre at 2pm on Saturday January 14th and Janine says all are welcome to attend.

"It is definitely not a rally or protest, but I have been contacted by the Irish Freedom Party, who I know have held protests recently, and they may come along,” says Janine. “I have invited the community Garda to attend, and I know there will be mixed views, but it’s the way we feel, and hopefully there will be people there who can answer questions for us.

"We have welcomed Ukrainian families into the village and schools, but this is all single men, with no women or children, and people are feeling uncomfortable right now.”