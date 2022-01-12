Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Concern over each access road works in Templetown

Concern over missing bollards near the Garda Station in Carlingford was raised at the meeting. Expand

Close

Concern over missing bollards near the Garda Station in Carlingford was raised at the meeting.

Concern over missing bollards near the Garda Station in Carlingford was raised at the meeting.

Concern over missing bollards near the Garda Station in Carlingford was raised at the meeting.

argus

Cllr. Antoin Watters queried works at the approach to Templetown beach.

Works had been carried out last year, he said, to make it safer for two cars to pass on the approach road.

Privacy