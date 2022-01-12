Concern over each access road works in Templetown

Cllr. Antoin Watters queried works at the approach to Templetown beach.

Works had been carried out last year, he said, to make it safer for two cars to pass on the approach road.

But he highlighted how more work is needed on the Willville side of the road, where he added a number of “near misses” were reported at dangerous points on the road.

Cllr. Watters also queried works carried out at Greenore, on the corner approaching the port. He requested a copy of a report sent by the council to the ombudsman, as residents say they have been unable to access it.

He also reported a number of bollards missing at Carlingford near the Garda Station, and asked if these could be replaced.

The meeting was told that “resources pending” they would look at the Templetown Road again.

It was hoped to get the bollards replaced in Carlingford as soon as possible.

Meanwhile Cllr. John Reilly appealed for Omeath village to be included in plans for electric vehicle charging points. He pointed out that most of the charging points seemed to be planned for urban areas.

He said there was only one electric charging point in all of the Cooley Peninsula, which is in Carlingford. “Omeath is crying out for this, it is a gateway place, and is a very busy coastal village with the Greenway.”