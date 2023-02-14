Concern over border stations as Louth bucks trend in garda staffing levels

More gardai are needed for rural Louth garda stations close to the border, local councillors have stated this week.

An in-depth analysis by independent,ie of garda numbers around the country showed that despite a welcome increase in Louth, the stations in Omeath, Clogherhead and Hackballscross have seen their numbers decrease.

Overall, there has been an increase of around 41% in garda numbers in Louth, with the majority assigned to the two big towns of Drogheda and Dundalk.

The number of gardai in Drogheda has increased by 47% from 93 in 2013 to 137 in 2022 as extra manpower was provided to crack down on the drugs feud that blighted the Boyneside town.

Dundalk also saw a significant increase in numbers from 120 in 2013 to 156 last year, while numbers in Ardee rose from 27 to 37.

The creation of a special unit dealing with sexual assault at Castlebellingham resulted in numbers going from four to 15 during the period. Likewise, Dromad, which is now the base for the traffic corps, had 21 members in 2022 compared with seven in 2013.

The numbers at other smaller stations around the county increased or remained stable. Dunleer has seen an increase from five to eleven, with one garda assigned to Louth village.

The number of gardai in Carlingford has remained the same at six, while Blackrock has got an extra garda to bring the total to five, even though both villages have a lively nighttime economy.

Three stations, however, have seen their numbers drop: Clogherhead, which is down one garda to three, Hackballscross where numbers have reduced from five to three, and Omeath where numbers have dropped by 50% to just two.

It’s this decrease in garda numbers in the stations along the border which concerns local councillors in north Louth.

"There is a massive shortfall in gardai, particularly in Carlingford at the weekends,” said Fine Gael councillor John Reilly. “It gets a lot of tourist activity and if there was any activity that needed a large number of gardai to attend, it would take twenty minutes for them to get from Dundalk.”

He added it was his understanding that the stations at Hackballscross and Dromad were linked but there was only one squad car to patrol the area along the Border, taking in the Newry Road, Ravensdale, Kilcurry, Faughart and Shelagh.

"Hackballscross is only open a couple of hours a night and Dromad is the same.”

There had been a number of burglaries in the Kilcurry/Kilkerley/Hackballscross area last year which had left people feeling vulnerable.

Sinn Fein councillor Antóin Watters also believes that “the whole corridor from Cooley to Hackballscross needs more gardai.”

He pointed out that the St Patrick’s Day and Easter weekends are coming up which always bring increased numbers of visitors to Carlingford and he hoped that a plan would be in place again this year to make sure that there were no incidents of anti-social behaviour.

“The issue of boy racers hasn’t gone away and it’s one that needs to be dealt with on a cross-Border basis. It’s still happening on Thursday and Saturday nights and residents feel like they have been forgotten about.”

There had been a number of burglaries on the peninsula as well as incidents where people had been scammed and he felt it was important to have a garda presence in the area.