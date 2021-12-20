Concern for Premier Periclase with rising energy costs

Rising energy costs are threatening local industries such as the Premier Periclase.

Louth & East Meath Labour TD Ged Nash has written to the Energy Minister Eamon Ryan and the Employment Minister and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar to bring their attention to the threat caused to the local factory and other industries by rising energy costs.

“I was contacted by Premier Periclase workers and by trade union colleagues last Thursday night to inform me that the company has entered a process of examinership. On Friday I contacted senior management at the company and I am confident that the company, the unions and the appointed Examiner are working together to work through this process and in the interests of sustaining the business and the good jobs at the Boyne Road,” says Deputy Nash.

He says that Premier Periclase is an eminently viable company, and it is a very large consumer of energy, caught in the ‘eye of a perfect storm of escalating energy costs’.



“The energy regulator and the government must act to help businesses through this challenging period,” he says.

“A cap, for example, on energy prices would help companies and domestic users to weather the storm and this is something that the regulator and government needs to fully consider.”

