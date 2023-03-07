Concern for horses after being rescued from River Boyne at Mell

Goitse the dog looks on in amazement at horses seemingly walking on water at the River Boyne, while his owner Connie McGinley captures the sight.

At Monday’s March council meeting in Drogheda, Cllr Kevin Callan raised the concerning incident that happened after horses became trapped crossing the River Boyne.

The incident, which occurred at the end of February, saw the Boyne Fishermen's Rescue and Recovery Service assist in rescuing the animals, which had wandered off land on the Mell embankment.

"I’ve had several people contact me wondering if these animals are chipped, or properly looked after, and I’m asking the council is it possible to look into this and give us an update,” said Cllr Callan.

"Along with the safety and welfare of the horses, we had a number of ancient oak boats in the middle of the river there, and I’m concerned the horses are walking over and back on these vessels, which have been there since the time of Newgrange.”

A number of concerned citizens contacted emergency services upon spotting the unusual sight of the horses appearing to traverse the river at the Mell site.

Boyne Fishermen's Rescue and Recovery Service gave an update on their social media pages of the incident.

“The call requested assistance with the reports of approximately eight horses in the water behind Anglo Printers in Upper Mell area of Drogheda.

We dispatched our Mobile 1 unit and crew to the location to investigate the incident on arrival it as observed the horses on the centre island of the river.

With the spring low tides the horses had managed to walk out from a nearby field to a water source of the river.

With the tide rising, the horses had became surrounded by water , it was agreed that a rescue swimmer would enter the water to the island to encourage the horses to move back to main land.

A short time later the rescue swimmer managed to get the horses to move off the island back to the main land section.

Crews then returned back to the boathouse where they washed , restaged and sanitized equipment ready for the next call out”.

Senior Executive Paddy Donnnelly informed Cllr Callan that the council veterinary team is already looking into the welfare of the horses.

"They have identified some of the owners of the horses and we will bring an update at the next meeting if we get one,” he said.

Many local photographers captured the unusual sight, including Connie McGinley who was walking his dog Goitse along the tow path.