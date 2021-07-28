Concern at substantial subsidence in Drogheda

Cllr Kevin Callan has raised concerns over subsidence on the embankment between old Roadstone site and the road between Mount Saint Oliver and Congress Avenue.

Independent Councillor Kevin Callan has called on Louth County Council and the Health and Safety Authority to investigate substantial subsidence on the embankment between the old Roadstone site and the road between Mount Saint Oliver and Congress Avenue.

Councillor Callan was contacted by residents after the bank appeared to be collapsing on the construction site.

‘Over the weekend it has become clear that the bank is slipping down substantially and we need to act immediately to ensure this is not a situation where the road above the site and residents are placed at risk,’ said Cllr Callan. ‘I have had confirmation from the Council that they are going to investigate and I have also logged the issue with the Health and Safety Authority.’

Construction began recently on the former Roadstone batching site of 66 residential units consisting of 30 sheltered housing units and 36 general needs housing units, with four one-bedroom apartments, 54 two-bedroom apartments and eight three-bedroom apartments.