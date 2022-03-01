Louth

Community rallies to support Ukrainians at home and abroad

Students from St. Mary&rsquo;s school came to help load the supplies of aid bound for the Polish/Ukrainian border. Pictured are Rian Gray, Tadhg Kearney, Luke Dalton, Evan Darcy, Conor Murphy, Ronan Quinn and Nazarij Kaljuzsnij.

Drogheda woman Agata Laszczynska organised a collection of donations to be sent to the Polish/Ukrainian border.

Ukranian Nazarij Kaljuzsnij with his teachers and fellow students load a truck of supplies which is being sent from Drogheda to the Polish/Ukrainian border.

Alison Comyn

As over half a million Ukrainians have fled their war-torn country since the Russian invasion on February 24th, humanitarian efforts to assist refugees have intensified right across Drogheda and East Meath, with thousands of essential items collected and ready to transport to the Polish border.

Four local women, with no obvious common link but decency and kindness towards fellow humans, have all rallied the troops to gather vital goods to send to those in need on the far side of Europe.

