Community outrage at damage to life-saving equipment in Carlingford

Lives were put at risk when vandals threw a lifebelt into the harbour at Carlingford earlier this week.

The incident, which saw the housing for the lifebelt and the pole on which it was erected being uprooted and thrown into the sea, has been widely condemned in the local community.

"I want to condemn the damage and destruction to vital lifesaving equipment in Carlingford over the last few days,” said local councillor Antoin Watter. “This behaviour is totally unacceptable and could result in a tragedy. I have been in contact with Louth County Council to get the damaged repaired as a matter of urgency. I would ask anyone with any information on this incident to please contact the Gardaí in Carlingford.”

There have been a number of drowning tragedies in Carlingford down the years.

The harbour is a popular area for sea-swimmers and water sports enthusiasts, and concerns have been raised in the past about the lack of railings on the piers, making life-saving equipment such as this life belt all the more vital.

Michael Muckian of the Cooley Community Alert that they were “disgusted” to see it happening at St John's Castle pier beside the spot where flowers were placed in remembrance of Ruth Maguire who died in the Lough in March 2019 after coming to the village on a hen party.

"This vandalism is to be condemned by all and we urge anyone with any information to come forward.”