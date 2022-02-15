Community organising fundraiser for family of young Dundalk man who died from COVID-19

Michael Conlon has donated a pair of his own signed boxing gloves for auction

Kellie Harrington with the jersey she has donated for auction to raise funds for the family of the late Shane Brady

The family of 19-year-old Dundalk student Shane Brady were devastated when he died from COVID-19 last summer.

Now family friends and the winder community are coming together to support his parents Tony and Olivia and little sister Niamh by hosting a fundraiser on Saturday night in the Clan na Gael clubrooms.

The lives of the the Barton Park family were changed forever when the DkIT student became one of the youngest people in Louth to die from the disease.

Shane, who is remembered as ‘a quiet young man with a close circle of friends’ had gone to DkIT to study computer science after completing his Leaving Cert at De La Salle College. He thoroughly enjoyed the course, as gaming and programming were his true love and he had many friends in the on-line gaming community.

Unfortunately, Shane contracted COVID-19 in August 2021. He immediately became quite ill with the virus and was rushed by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda.

He was transferred to the Mater hospital in Dublin and was so ill that the doctors thought it would be best if he was placed in a medically induced coma.

Shane was on a ventilator for eight weeks but throughout this time, the doctors had told his parents that either by Christmas or St. Patrick's Day, Shane would be walking out through the doors of the hospital. They had great hope in Shane's slow recovery, always thinking that he was going to get better.

They received a phone call in the early hours of Monday October 18th telling them that his condition had deteriorated and sadly Shane lost his fight and passed away.

His death has brought untold grief to his family, whom he had treasured, and the wider community.

Family friends, Denise Hughes from Beechmount Drive and Matt English from O'Hanlon Park, came up with the idea of organising a benefit night to cover some if not all the funeral costs.

The night was originally planned for January 29th but due to lockdown restrictions it was postponed and is now taking place this Saturday, February 19th.

Clan na Gael GFC have graciously donated the use of the hall, local D.J. Karl Collins is going to be playing on the night with both Mullens and Milanos providing light refreshments on the night.

There are some fantastic spot prizes on the night. There are vouchers for local restaurants, local beauticians, local hairdressers, smart watches, toys, hampers and even a voucher for a Dublin City centre, 4-star hotel with breakfast and dinner for two on a night of your choice.

There will also be an auction on the night for some rare sporting memorabilia.

Olympic medallist Kellie Harrington, who won gold for Ireland in Tokyo 2020, has graciously donated a rare signed official Olympic jersey from her personal collection.

Another Olympian, Commonwealth Champion, European Champion, who has won in no other than Madison Square Gardens and who this past few years has fought and won in what he calls "his own back garden" - Falls Park Féile, Michael Conlon has generously donated a signed pair of his own boxing gloves.

A great night will be had by all who attend and if you don't have a ticket, the entrance fee on the night is €5.

The organisers would like to send out a huge ‘Thank You’ to everybody who bought tickets and donated towards the event.

Dundalk’a wonderful community spirit is shining through the Brady family's grief and giving them much-needed support.