Community continue to support Dickie Newell with various events

Dundalk and the local community continue to answer the calls to support fundraising events held on behalf of Dickie Newell who was seriously injured when returning home from a cycle.

A number of further fundraising events are planned including “Play Your cards Right” this Friday night in Clan na Gael clubhouse starting at 8:00pm.

On Saturday, October 8th EK Fuels on the Armagh Road certainly played their part in “Doing It For Dickie”.

On the day all proceeds from their Custom Car Wash Centre were donated to the “Let’s Do It For Dickie” fundraising campaign. In addition, all proceeds from sale of slushies in both Custom Coffee and The Ranch shops were donated to the fund. In total €7,050 was raised on the day.

The fundraising campaign was started after Dickie Newell, a long-standing member of Cuchulainn Cycling Club, was involved in a life-changing accident on his bike in April this year. Significant adjustments need to be made to Dickie’s home to make it suitable to his needs.

A recent Ryder Cup style competition between Ashfield golf club and Greenore golf club raised €5,200 and €1,100 was kindly donated by the residents of St Nicholas Avenue from their annual candlelight vigil. In addition, €1,300 was donated by Cuchulainn Cycling club following two recent cycling events.

A 5-a-side soccer tournament is also taking place in DKIT Sport on October 29th. The tournament will run from 10:00am until 3:00pm and cost of entry is €100 per team.

Further details of these fundraisers can be found on the “Let’s Do It For Dickie” Facebook page.

A GoFundMe account “Let’s Do It For Dickie” has also been established. All donations are very welcome.