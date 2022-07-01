Community bursting with pride as Drogheda crowned ‘Sound Town’

Pictured at the presentation of the Today FM Sound Town award for June are (from left): Dessie McDonald, Chair of St. Nicholas GFC, Vicky Gregory, Lisa Kenny, Alison Curtis Today FM Presenter and Natalie Kelly of Drogheda Dolls. Photo: Andy Spearman.

It’s something its citizens have always known, but Drogheda is officially a Sound Town, with the plaque to prove it!

Today FM presenter Alison Curtis made a whistle-stop visit to the town on Friday to present the June award to Lisa Kenny on behalf of St Nicholas GFC and Drogheda Dolls, the two organisations that she nominated as being the best part of Drogheda.

"We’ve been given an amazing reception here in Drogheda and at the club, and it is also amazing how much the town has grown and changed since the last time I was here,” said the popular presenter of the Weekend Breakfast on Today FM.

"Everyone has been so welcoming and kind, and really, really proud of their town, which is exactly what you want in a community.”

GAA mum and player Lisa had contacted the show months ago, to nominate the town as as place where kindness reigns in the community, and her passion and pride caught the judges attention.

"We get thousands of emails a year to enter their town, and I do read them all,” adds Alison, “but Lisa’s tone in her email was so wonderful, and she actually jumped through the page, and I got a feeling of what Drogheda was like, as she is so proud!”

Lisa is chuffed to pieces to have made positive headlines for the town, and will cherish the plague, but the giant hamper from sponsors Cadbury’s might not last as long!

“I can’t believe the turnout at the club, and we have a great little town, we just need to realise it,” says Lisa. "We have to look at the positives and The Nicks and Drogheda Dolls are two of the best things in the town and it’s great for them to be recognised.”

Lisa’s parents Betty and Peter are also bursting with pride, and they watch their grandchildren play in the club every week.

"I couldn’t be more proud of her and she’s a brilliant girl,” says her Mam Betty.

"Where we are we get terrible press, but we have the best of people in the community and it’s great when the whole country gets to hear.”

Club chairman Des McDonald is delighted for his club members.

"I love the fact that a parent took it upon themselves to do this, and it’s great to get their view of what we’re trying to do for the community,” says Des. “The visit today is something different for the kids and we won the League last night, so this is like a party for them!”

Drogheda Dolls founder Natalie Kelly also sees it as a boost for the town.

"The main thing is putting Drogheda on the map for a positive thing, and both of our group do our best to support the community,” she adds. “On a weekly basis, we try to spread kindness, so it is fitting that we were nominated so a big thank you to Lisa.”

The town now goes forward to be in with a chance of winning the overall title and €10,000.

"I’m not a judge unfortunately, but in October, the monthly winners will go to a panel and they debate all the videos and entries,” says Alison. “Drogheda has just as much chance as any of taking the title.”