Communities in terror at spate of rural burglaries says Cllr Butterly

A mid Louth councillor says fear and anger is palpable in the rural areas and towns she represents, as the number of break-ins and robberies continue and show little signs of abating.

“Elderly people are feeling terrified and terrorised in their own homes,” said Councillor Paula Butterly. “One lady told me that they avoid leaving their home as much as possible as robbers had injured their pet dog during the robbery and now they don’t want to leave the house without him. This is not right”.

She said farms and business are facing increased costs to protect their premises.

"An incident occurred recently where the thieves broke into their yard during the day only to return later in the heart of the night to rob the house while they slept. This is unacceptable,” she added.

“People make huge sacrifices to buy their homes and to make their business or farms work. They do not deserve to be subject to lawless thugs ransacking their property and leave them living in fear. We need more”.

Cllr Butterly said Gardaí have been responsive but more preventive action is required such as extra patrol cars covering the territory.

"I firmly believe we are under resourced in the area. In the meantime I urge everyone to report any suspicious activity to the Gardaí,” she concluded.