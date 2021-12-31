Common sense prevails as DkIT exams go online

“Common sense has prevailed,” Senator John McGahon commented after it was revealed that students at DkIT who were due to sit exams next week will now be able to do them online.

The exams have been pushed back to January 17th 2022 and will be online.

This follows calls from Dundalk Senator, John McGahon who had urged the college authority to switch to an online platform.

He said that “between December 28th and December 30th, we have seen Covid-19 case numbers grow exponentially" from 10,853 to 16,959 to 21,847 per day..”

The Fine Gael Senator said he had been in close contact with President of DKIT Students Union Christopher O’Neill and several students who had campaigned before Christmas asking for the exams to be moved online.

There were concerns that students who had contracted COVID-19 or were self-isolating wouldn’t be able to do exams in person but would have to repeat exams in August.

“Many students have job opportunities and summer plans lined up that will have to be altered to sit an exam in August. If you fail an exam, then you should absolutely have to repeat it in August. However, catching Covid-19 during the peak of the pandemic is not akin to failing an exam.”

He accepted that there were difficulties in moving the exams online but had said it was “incumbent on DKIT to accept that case numbers are too high to conduct in person exams and to re-arrange them either online or in person at a later date. Young people have made many sacrifices during this pandemic and have been excellent throughout. We should be making life as easy as possible for them and not forcing them to sit an in person exam while case numbers are so high."

Reacting to the news that the exams had been moved online, he said “This makes complete sense given the high case numbers and will be a real relief to students”, adding that it was “really good to work alongside DKIT SU on this.”